Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ronaldo gives Portugal late win on 200th international appearance

The result left Portugal top with 12 points, two ahead of second-placed Slovakia, who won 1-0 away to Liechtenstein earlier on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 04:53 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Otavio and Vitinha.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Otavio and Vitinha. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Otavio and Vitinha. | Photo Credit: AP

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning late goal as Portugal beat Iceland 1-0 on Tuesday to extend its perfect record in Euro 2024 qualifying Group J on an historic night for the forward who became the first player to make 200 international appearances.

Ronaldo already held the record for most international appearances when he surpassed Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa’s, who held the record of 196 matches, during Portugal’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Liechtenstein in March.

Portugal struggled to break the deadlock against Iceland but stepped up the pressure after Willum Thor Willumsson was sent off for a second yellow card after a rough tackle on substitute Goncalo Inacio in the 81st minute.

READ | Qatar FA denies racial abuse by player, says he was victim instead

Ronaldo had to wait two minutes to celebrate the winner as the referee first ruled out his close-range strike in the 89th minute for offside, but the goal was given after the VAR replay showed he was fractionally onside.

It was Ronaldo’s 123rd goal for Portugal, extending his record as the all-time leading international goalscorer.

The result left Portugal top with 12 points, two ahead of second-placed Slovakia, who won 1-0 away to Liechtenstein earlier on Tuesday.

Portugal started more aggressively but Iceland slowly took control and had two great chances to lead in the first half through defender Victor Palsson and full-back Hordur Magnusson.

But Portugal responded after the break and gradually got into the game, with Ronaldo’s goal securing the points.

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Portugal /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ronaldo gives Portugal late win on 200th international appearance
    Reuters
  2. Brazil 2-4 Senegal Highlights: Mane scores two as Senegal stuns lacklustre Brazil
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ashes HIGHLIGHTS, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 5: Australia beats England by two wickets, Cummins shines with 44 not out at Edgbaston
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashes 1st Test: Cummins, Lyon pull off epic Edgbaston redemption for Australia
    Reuters
  5. Brazil vs Senegal, Live Streaming Info: Predicted 11, head-to-head, when and where to watch international friendly?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ronaldo gives Portugal late win on 200th international appearance
    Reuters
  2. Qatar FA denies racial abuse by player, says he was victim instead
    Reuters
  3. Yaya Toure named assistant manager at Standard Liege
    Reuters
  4. Tottenham’s Son dismisses rumours of Saudi Arabia move
    Reuters
  5. Pep Guardiola: The man who turned Manchester City into a world beater
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ronaldo gives Portugal late win on 200th international appearance
    Reuters
  2. Brazil 2-4 Senegal Highlights: Mane scores two as Senegal stuns lacklustre Brazil
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ashes HIGHLIGHTS, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 5: Australia beats England by two wickets, Cummins shines with 44 not out at Edgbaston
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashes 1st Test: Cummins, Lyon pull off epic Edgbaston redemption for Australia
    Reuters
  5. Brazil vs Senegal, Live Streaming Info: Predicted 11, head-to-head, when and where to watch international friendly?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment