Portugal vs Nigeria HIGHLIGHTS, FIFA World Cup 2022 warmup: Bruno brace powers Portugal to 4-0 win

Follow for all HIGHLIGHTS from the World Cup warmup game between Portugal and Nigeria.

FULL TIME

A perfect warmup fixture for Portugal. A Bruno brace kicked things off in the first half, before a burst of energy late in the game added two more through Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario sealed the deal for Portugal. The 2016 Euro Champion will head to Qatar tomorrow for its World Cup campaign.

90’

Ottovo almost scores a terrible own goal as his back pass catches Uzoho out of his line. The keeper recovers quickly to save his defender’s blushes. Two minutes added on, Nigeria again works its way down the right and again Patricio shows his reflexes to deny the African side. The veteran keeper seems to have retained his starting role for Portugal between the sticks. And it is full time.

88’

Nigeria could have been back in this game if it had converted that penalty. But now it trails Portugal by an unreachable four goal margin.

84’

ANOTHER ONE FOR PORTUGAL!!! This time it is Joao Mario. Felix finds Ramos in the box, who flicks it to Mario at the back post, who has a simple tap in. PORTUGAL 4-0 NIGERIA.

82’

Patricio might have gotten a faint touch on that penalty. Meanwhile, at the other end, Portugal dazzles its way into the goal with a brilliant passing move. Felix finds Guerrero and the left back cuts it back for Goncalo Ramos for the simplest of finishes.

80’

Portugal wins a corner down the right, but can’t make nothing out of it. Nigeria counters rapidly with the loose ball and Dalot is forced to give away a foul, which looks to have happened inside the box. VAR intervenes and gives a penalty. Emmanuel Dennis is adamant that he want the spot kick and he slams it against the upright. PENALTY MISSED!!!

76’

Uzoho denies Felix!! The Ateltico attacker brings the ball under control and shifts it to his left foot and unleashes one. It takes a wicked deflection of a defender, but Uzoho has his reflexes on point to deflect it away. Felix is a frustrated man.

72’

Samuel Chukwueze with Nigeria’s best chance of the game after penetrating Portugal box down the right. His shot though was parried away by an advancing Patricio.

68’

Goncalo Ramos gets a chance to impress his manager as he is introduced as a replacement for Andre Silva. Portugal’s stranglehold of possession continues, but it hasn’t created anything substantial in the second half.

64’

Nigeria wins a freekick from a promising area down the left. Simon swings it in, but again it is way too close to Patricio and he makes no mistake in catching it. Portugal, meanwhile, has lost its zing in attack upfront.

60’

Andre Silva tries to dribble his way down the left flank. But Nigeria had reinforcements back in as the defenders close in on him quickly. Portugal then gets a chance to counter but Felix caught the ball under his feet.

56’

Nigeria plays its way into trouble as it gives away possession in the final third. Portugal opts to recycle possession. A clear sign of a dipping intensity in the game.

52’

Felix loses the ball in a dangerous area, but Nigeria fails to capitalise. Portugal gets hold of possession and move the game upfield as it looks to built on the lead.

48’

A lot more purpose in Nigeria’s football as it attacks through the left. But the cross from the left is too close to Patricio and the veteran keeper gobbles it up.

SECOND HALF BEGINS

A raft of changes for Portugal, including Pepe, the 39-year-old defender, who comes in for Ruben Dias. Raphael Guerero also comes in for Nuno Mendes.

45’

Nigeria passes its way into the box but is left stranded after failing to connect properly. Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, gets a chance to seal his hat-trick. He tries manipulate a long ball past Uzoho, but misses the correct touch. And with that the referee brings the half to an end.

40’

Portugal moving the ball around comfortably as Nigeria unable to close down enough. Nuno Mendes is getting more and more opportunities to get involved through the left flank.

35’

PENALTY!!! Bernardo Silva wins a penalty for Portugal. An attempted cross from the left wing hits the arm of a Nigerian defender. Bruno steps up and sends Uzoho the wrong way and rolls it in. PORTUGAL 2-0 NIGERIA

24’

Joao Felix goes for an outrageous long range attempt, which is nervously watched over the bar by Uzoho. Portugal keeps on coming at the Nigerian goal.

20’

Bruno is at it again as he tries to set up Felix with a back heel pass., which failed to reach the Atletico man. Antonio Silva has slotted in capably so far along with Dias, which augurs well for him going into the World Cup.

16’

Portugal is dominating the possession comfortably. Bruno comes close again with long-range speculative effort, with Uzoho a mere spectator. Goes wide, but it has got the fans excited.

12’

That was way too easy for Portugal as Nigerian defence gave Dalot way too much time to pick out Bruno. Nigeria has faded after a good start.

9’

Bruno!!! Portugal works its way through the right. Diogo Dalot works his way into the box and has plenty of time to find his United teammate Bruno Fernandes, who has an easy tap-in to complete. PORTUGAL 1 - 0 NIGERIA.

6’

Bernardo Silva delicately sets up Felix at the edge of the box, but the Atletico Madrid man takes a wild swipe at it and misses.

3’

Nigeria with the early runnings and wins the first corner of the game. Nothing comes out of it though. Portugal gets itself into the game with a few passes from the back.

KICKOFF

No Ronaldo and there is a debut for 19-year-old Antonio Silva. Fernando Santos will be hoping to get a good game in and more importantly move ahead without any injuries. Experienced hand Rui Patricio will be the man under the bar and will also adorn the captaincy arm band.

PLAYING 11 Portugal: Rui Patrício; Dalot, António Silva, Rúben Dias, Nuno Mendes; Otávio, William Carvalho; Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, André Silva, João Félix Nigeria: Uzoho, Osayi-Samuel, Akpoguma, Troost-Ekong, Bassey; Ndidi, Simon, Iwobi, Aribo, Lookma; Moffi

PREVIEW

Portugal will take on Nigeria in its final preparation game, before the Qatar World Cup commences, at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon on Thursday.

The 2016 European Champion though will be without its talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been ruled out following a stomach bug.

Manager Fernando Santos will likely field a strong playing 11 and will also look to test the fitness levels of key players.

Nigeria, which failed to qualify for the World Cup after a defeat to Ghana in the play-offs, will be looking to garner some sort of positivity with a solid performance the European giants.

When will Portugal vs Nigeria Match Take place?

The match between Portugal vs Nigeria will take place at 12:15 AM IST on 18th November.

Where will Portugal vs Nigeria Match take place?

The Portugal vs Nigeria match will be held at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon.

Where to watch the game?

Portugal vs Nigeria will be livestreamed in SonyLiv.