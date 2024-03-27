MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SVN vs POR: Ronaldo-led Portugal loses 2-0 to Slovenia in international friendly

Portugal had Cristiano Ronaldo back in its line-up but was missing the inspiration of its playmakers Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.

Published : Mar 27, 2024 04:22 IST , Ljubljana - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the friendly football match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Stadium Stozice in Ljubljana.
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the friendly football match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Stadium Stozice in Ljubljana. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the friendly football match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Stadium Stozice in Ljubljana. | Photo Credit: AFP

Portugal slipped to a surprise 2-0 defeat to Slovenia in a Euro 2024 friendly in Ljubljana on Tuesday, its first defeat since the arrival of Spanish coach Roberto Martinez who had previously won eleven games in a row.

After the 5-2 win over Sweden in Guimaraes on Thursday, Portugal had Cristiano Ronaldo back in its line-up but was missing the inspiration of its playmakers Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.

Slovenia, who has also qualified for the Euros in Germany, opened the scoring through Adam Gnezda Cerin in the 72nd minute before Timi Elsnik doubled the advantage eight minutes later.

ALSO READ | Portugal vs Slovenia Highlights: Cerin, Elsnik score as Slovenia beats Portugal 2-0 in international friendly

Having qualified with an unblemished record of 10 wins from 10 matches, Portugal will fine-tune its Euro 2024 preparations in June with further friendlies against Finland, Republic of Ireland and Croatia.

When it gets to Germany it will be grouped with Turkey, the Czech Republic and Georgia, who qualified on Tuesday by beating Greece on penalties in a play-off.

Slovenia has been drawn in the same group as England, Denmark and Serbia.

Related stories

Related Topics

Portugal /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Euro 2024 /

Roberto Martinez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SVN vs POR: Ronaldo-led Portugal loses 2-0 to Slovenia in international friendly
    AFP
  2. Spain vs Brazil Highlights, ESP 3-3 BRA, International friendly: Paqueta scores equalizing penalty with last kick of the game
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain vs Brazil LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Vinicus Jr play friendly
    Team Sportstar
  4. Portugal vs Slovenia Highlights: Cerin, Elsnik score as Slovenia beats Portugal 2-0 in international friendly
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Rachin, Dube barrage helps Chennai Super Kings earn facile win over Gujarat Titans
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. SVN vs POR: Ronaldo-led Portugal loses 2-0 to Slovenia in international friendly
    AFP
  2. Spain vs Brazil Highlights, ESP 3-3 BRA, International friendly: Paqueta scores equalizing penalty with last kick of the game
    Team Sportstar
  3. Portugal vs Slovenia Highlights: Cerin, Elsnik score as Slovenia beats Portugal 2-0 in international friendly
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Iraq defeats Philippines to enter third round
    Reuters
  5. Inter Milan’s Acerbi cleared of racist remark charge due to lack of evidence
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SVN vs POR: Ronaldo-led Portugal loses 2-0 to Slovenia in international friendly
    AFP
  2. Spain vs Brazil Highlights, ESP 3-3 BRA, International friendly: Paqueta scores equalizing penalty with last kick of the game
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain vs Brazil LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Vinicus Jr play friendly
    Team Sportstar
  4. Portugal vs Slovenia Highlights: Cerin, Elsnik score as Slovenia beats Portugal 2-0 in international friendly
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Rachin, Dube barrage helps Chennai Super Kings earn facile win over Gujarat Titans
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment