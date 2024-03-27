MagazineBuy Print

Portugal vs Slovenia LIVE Score: POR vs SVN updates; Ronaldo starts in international friendly

POR vs SVN, Live Score: Catch the live updates of the international friendly between Slovenia and Portugal at the Stozice Stadium on Tuesday

Updated : Mar 27, 2024 01:13 IST

Team Sportstar
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo tuns on to the pitch for the warmup before the international friendly football match between Slovenia and Portugal at the Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo tuns on to the pitch for the warmup before the international friendly football match between Slovenia and Portugal at the Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia. | Photo Credit: AP
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo tuns on to the pitch for the warmup before the international friendly football match between Slovenia and Portugal at the Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the international friendly football match between Slovenia and Portugal at the Stozice Stadium, in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

  • March 27, 2024 01:12
    Minutes to kick off!

    The two teams are making their way into a packed Stozice Stadium, in Ljubljana, Slovenia. 

  • March 27, 2024 01:03
    Head to head

    The two sides are facing each other for the first time. Slovenia is unbeaten in eight home games while Portugal has not lost in 11 matches.

  • March 27, 2024 00:40
    Recent form

    Portugal is coming off a comfortable 5-2 win over Sweden on March 22. Slovenia on the other hand was held to a 2-2 draw away to Malta. However, Slovenia is unbeaten in 2024 so far.

  • March 27, 2024 00:26
    Pre-Euro 2024 friendlies

    Both sides will look to prepare for the European championship starting in June in Germany. Portugal will begin its Euro 2024 campaign against the Czech Republic on June 19 while Slovenia will face Denmark on June 16.

  • March 27, 2024 00:18
    Portugal starting XI

    Diogo Costa (gk), Inacio, Pepe, Pereira, Dalot, Neves, Vitinha, Cancelo, Otavio, Felix, Ronaldo (c)

  • March 27, 2024 00:16
    Slovenia starting XI

    Oblak (gk) (c), Karnicnik, Blazic, Bijol, Janza, Lovric, Elsnik, Stojanovic, Gnezda Cerin, Sesko, Sporar

  • March 27, 2024 00:11
    LOOK WHO HAS ARRIVED

  • March 27, 2024 00:05
    PREVIEW

    The international friendly match between Slovenia and Portugal will take place on Tuesday, March 26 (March 27, 1:15 AM IST) at the Stozice Stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

    Where to watch the Slovenia vs Portugal international friendly match?

    The international friendly match between Slovenia and Portugal will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network. The match can also be livestreamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

