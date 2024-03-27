Portugal vs Slovenia LIVE Score: POR vs SVN updates; Ronaldo starts in international friendly

Key Updates
- March 27, 2024 01:12Minutes to kick off!
The two teams are making their way into a packed Stozice Stadium, in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
- March 27, 2024 01:03Head to head
The two sides are facing each other for the first time. Slovenia is unbeaten in eight home games while Portugal has not lost in 11 matches.
- March 27, 2024 00:40Recent form
Portugal is coming off a comfortable 5-2 win over Sweden on March 22. Slovenia on the other hand was held to a 2-2 draw away to Malta. However, Slovenia is unbeaten in 2024 so far.
- March 27, 2024 00:26Pre-Euro 2024 friendlies
Both sides will look to prepare for the European championship starting in June in Germany. Portugal will begin its Euro 2024 campaign against the Czech Republic on June 19 while Slovenia will face Denmark on June 16.
- March 27, 2024 00:18Portugal starting XI
Diogo Costa (gk), Inacio, Pepe, Pereira, Dalot, Neves, Vitinha, Cancelo, Otavio, Felix, Ronaldo (c)
- March 27, 2024 00:16Slovenia starting XI
Oblak (gk) (c), Karnicnik, Blazic, Bijol, Janza, Lovric, Elsnik, Stojanovic, Gnezda Cerin, Sesko, Sporar
- March 27, 2024 00:11LOOK WHO HAS ARRIVED
- March 27, 2024 00:05PREVIEW
The international friendly match between Slovenia and Portugal will take place on Tuesday, March 26 (March 27, 1:15 AM IST) at the Stozice Stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
Where to watch the Slovenia vs Portugal international friendly match?
The international friendly match between Slovenia and Portugal will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network. The match can also be livestreamed on the SonyLiv app and website.
