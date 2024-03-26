MagazineBuy Print

Slovenia vs Portugal LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch; Ronaldo expected to return for international friendly

Slovenia vs Portugal: All you need to know before the international friendly match being played at the Stozice Stadium on March 26 (March 27 - 1:15 AM IST).

Published : Mar 26, 2024 07:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return to the squad after being rested by coach Roberto Martinez in its 5-2 victory over Sweden on March 22.
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return to the squad after being rested by coach Roberto Martinez in its 5-2 victory over Sweden on March 22. | Photo Credit: X @selecaoportugal
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return to the squad after being rested by coach Roberto Martinez in its 5-2 victory over Sweden on March 22. | Photo Credit: X @selecaoportugal

Slovenia will host Euro 2016 winner Portugal in an international friendly at the Stozice Stadium on March 26 (March 27- 1:15 AM IST).

Portugal’s all-time top scorer and captain Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return to the squad after being rested by coach Roberto Martinez in its 5-2 victory over Sweden on March 22.

Both sides will look to prepare for the European championship starting in June in Germany. Portugal will begin its Euro 2024 campaign against the Czech Republic on June 19 while Slovenia will face Denmark on June 16.

Ronaldo was left out of the squad to face Sweden, joining Diogo Dalot, Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Otavio, Ruben Neves, Vitinha and Joao Felix in the list of players absent for that match.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO:

When will the Slovenia vs Portugal international friendly match start?
The international friendly match between Slovenia and Portugal will take place on Tuesday, March 26 (March 27, 1:15 AM IST) at the Stozice Stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
Where to watch the Slovenia vs Portugal international friendly match?
The international friendly match between Slovenia and Portugal will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network.
The international friendly match between Slovenia and Portugal will be livestreamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

