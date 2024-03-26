Slovenia vs Portugal LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch; Ronaldo expected to return for international friendly

Slovenia will host Euro 2016 winner Portugal in an international friendly at the Stozice Stadium on March 26 (March 27- 1:15 AM IST).

Portugal’s all-time top scorer and captain Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return to the squad after being rested by coach Roberto Martinez in its 5-2 victory over Sweden on March 22.

Both sides will look to prepare for the European championship starting in June in Germany. Portugal will begin its Euro 2024 campaign against the Czech Republic on June 19 while Slovenia will face Denmark on June 16.

Ronaldo was left out of the squad to face Sweden, joining Diogo Dalot, Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Otavio, Ruben Neves, Vitinha and Joao Felix in the list of players absent for that match.

