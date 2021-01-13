Football Football Arsenal in line for triple injury boost ahead of Palace visit Martinelli, Magalhaes and Partey are expected to be available ahead of the visit to Crystal Palace. The Gunners are also boosted by the signing of Rob Holding. Reuters 13 January, 2021 15:44 IST Arsenal will hope to be boosted by the return of Martinelli, Magalhaes and Partey after injury and quarantine breaks. - Getty Images Reuters 13 January, 2021 15:44 IST Arsenal expects to have forward Gabriel Martinelli back in training in the next few days and could have defender Gabriel Magalhaes and midfielder Thomas Partey available for the visit of Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Thursday.Martinelli injured his ankle in the warm-up ahead of Saturday’s 2-0 FA Cup win over Newcastle United and there had been fears he could face a long spell on the sidelines.However, a scan has revealed no serious damage, the club said on their website.READ: Mourinho: No more games should be postponed over COVID-19 Fellow Brazilian Magalhaes has returned from a period in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and has not played for the club since before Christmas, while Partey has recovered from a thigh injury.The Ghanaian will be assessed ahead of the Palace game and his return would be a major boost for manager Mikel Arteta.Partey limped out of a 2-0 loss to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Dec. 6.Arsenal also confirmed a new three-year contract for defender Rob Holding on Tuesday.READ: Next two games litmus tests for improving Arsenal, says Arteta "We are very happy to have signed Rob on a new contract extension," Arsenal technical director Edu said."He is 25 years old, so is still coming into the peak of his career, and we are delighted that he'll be with us during these important years." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos