European football: Champions League slots, promotions, and everything in between

Europe's top football leagues have all come to an end this week and we now have full clarity on who will be playing Champions League next season, and the teams that have been relegated to lower divisions.

Liverpool won its first Premier League title in 30 years, while Juventus claimed the Serie A crown for the ninth consecutive time and a record-extending 36th time. Real Madrid fought off a stiff challenge from Barcelona to win its 34th La Liga trophy, while Bayern Munich stormed to the Bundesliga title with ease.

The Ligue 1 was suspended with 10 matches left and Paris Saint-Germain was awarded its ninth domestic title, its seventh in the last eight seasons.

From the Champions League slots to the relegated teams, here's everything you need to know about the latest seasons of all five of the major European football leagues.

Premier League

Who claimed the Champions League slots?

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea.

Which teams go to the Europa League?

Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal.

Who got promoted?

Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, Fulham/Brentford

Which sides got relegated?

Norwich City, Bournemouth, Watford

Who are the top-5 goal scorers?

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City - 23 goals), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal - 22 goals), Danny Ings (Southampton - 22 goals), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City - 20 goals), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool - 19 goals).

La Liga

Who claimed the Champions League slots?

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla

Which teams go to the Europa League?

Villarreal, Granada, Real Sociedad

Who got promoted?

Huesca, Cadiz and winner of playoff.

Which sides got relegated?

Leganes, Mallorca, Espanyol

Who are the top-5 goal scorers?

Lionel Messi (Barcelona - 25 goals), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid - 21 goals), Gerard Moreno Balaguero ( Villarreal - 18 goals), Luis Suarez (Barcelona - 16 goals), Raul Garcia (Athletic Bilbao - 15 goals).

Ligue 1

Who claimed the Champions League slots?

PSG, Marseille and Rennes

Which teams go to the Europa League?

Lille, Nice and Reims

Who got promoted?

Lorient and Lens

Which sides got relegated?

Amiens and Toulouse

Who are the top-5 goal scorers?

Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco - 18 goals), Kylian Mbappe (PSG - 18), Moussa Dembele (Lyon - 16), Neymar (PSG - 13) and Victor Osimhen (Lille - 13).

Serie A

Which sides go to the Champions League?

Juventus, Inter Milan, Atalanta and Lazio.

Who claimed the Europa League slots?

Napoli, Roma and AC Milan.

Which teams got promoted?

Benevento, Crotone, and 2019-20 Serie B playoff winner.

Who got relegated?

Brescia, SPAL and either Lecce.

Who are the top-5 goal scorers?

Ciro Immobile (Lazio - 36 goals), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus - 31), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan - 23), Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo - 21) and Duvan Zapata (Atalanta - 18).

Bundesliga

Who won the Champions League slots?

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Borussia Monchengladbach

Who goes to Europa League?

Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim, Wolfsburg

Who got promoted?

Arminia Bielefeld, Stuttgart

Who got relegated?

Fortuna Dusseldorf, SC Paderborn

Who are the top 5 goal scorers?

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich - 34 goals), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig - 28 goals), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund - 17 goals), Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg - 16 goals), Rouwen Hennings (Dusseldorf -1 5 goals).