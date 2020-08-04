Football Football European football: Champions League slots, promotions, and everything in between From the Champions League slots to the relegated teams, here's everything you need to know about the latest seasons of the major European football leagues. Team Sportstar 04 August, 2020 11:05 IST Lazio striker Ciro Immobile scored 36 goals in the 2019-20 Serie A season, the most goals among all top-5 major leagues. (File Photo). - Twitter Team Sportstar 04 August, 2020 11:05 IST Europe's top football leagues have all come to an end this week and we now have full clarity on who will be playing Champions League next season, and the teams that have been relegated to lower divisions.Liverpool won its first Premier League title in 30 years, while Juventus claimed the Serie A crown for the ninth consecutive time and a record-extending 36th time. Real Madrid fought off a stiff challenge from Barcelona to win its 34th La Liga trophy, while Bayern Munich stormed to the Bundesliga title with ease.The Ligue 1 was suspended with 10 matches left and Paris Saint-Germain was awarded its ninth domestic title, its seventh in the last eight seasons.From the Champions League slots to the relegated teams, here's everything you need to know about the latest seasons of all five of the major European football leagues.Premier LeagueWho claimed the Champions League slots?Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea.Which teams go to the Europa League?Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal.Who got promoted? Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, Fulham/BrentfordWhich sides got relegated? Norwich City, Bournemouth, WatfordWho are the top-5 goal scorers? Jamie Vardy (Leicester City - 23 goals), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal - 22 goals), Danny Ings (Southampton - 22 goals), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City - 20 goals), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool - 19 goals).La LigaWho claimed the Champions League slots?Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, SevillaWhich teams go to the Europa League?Villarreal, Granada, Real SociedadWho got promoted? Huesca, Cadiz and winner of playoff.Which sides got relegated? Leganes, Mallorca, EspanyolWho are the top-5 goal scorers?Lionel Messi (Barcelona - 25 goals), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid - 21 goals), Gerard Moreno Balaguero ( Villarreal - 18 goals), Luis Suarez (Barcelona - 16 goals), Raul Garcia (Athletic Bilbao - 15 goals).Ligue 1Who claimed the Champions League slots?PSG, Marseille and RennesWhich teams go to the Europa League?Lille, Nice and ReimsWho got promoted? Lorient and LensWhich sides got relegated? Amiens and ToulouseWho are the top-5 goal scorers? Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco - 18 goals), Kylian Mbappe (PSG - 18), Moussa Dembele (Lyon - 16), Neymar (PSG - 13) and Victor Osimhen (Lille - 13).Serie AWhich sides go to the Champions League?Juventus, Inter Milan, Atalanta and Lazio.Who claimed the Europa League slots?Napoli, Roma and AC Milan.Which teams got promoted?Benevento, Crotone, and 2019-20 Serie B playoff winner.Who got relegated? Brescia, SPAL and either Lecce.Who are the top-5 goal scorers?Ciro Immobile (Lazio - 36 goals), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus - 31), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan - 23), Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo - 21) and Duvan Zapata (Atalanta - 18). BundesligaWho won the Champions League slots? Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Borussia MonchengladbachWho goes to Europa League? Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim, WolfsburgWho got promoted? Arminia Bielefeld, StuttgartWho got relegated? Fortuna Dusseldorf, SC PaderbornWho are the top 5 goal scorers? Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich - 34 goals), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig - 28 goals), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund - 17 goals), Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg - 16 goals), Rouwen Hennings (Dusseldorf -1 5 goals). Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Catch the Chess24 Legends of Chess final LIVE Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos