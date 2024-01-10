MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho joins Hull on loan for the rest of the season

The 21-year-old Carvalho spent the first half of the season on loan at German club RB Leipzig but returned to Liverpool last week after struggling for playing time.

Published : Jan 10, 2024 18:13 IST , HULL, England - 1 MIN READ

AP
(Extreme right) Hull is seventh in the second-tier championship and Carvalho’s first job would be to help the side remain in the hunt for the promotion.
(Extreme right) Hull is seventh in the second-tier championship and Carvalho's first job would be to help the side remain in the hunt for the promotion. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

(Extreme right) Hull is seventh in the second-tier championship and Carvalho’s first job would be to help the side remain in the hunt for the promotion. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho has joined Championship team Hull on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old Carvalho spent the first half of the season on loan at German club RB Leipzig but returned to Liverpool last week after struggling for playing time.

Hull coach Liam Rosenior said “I couldn’t be happier” about the signing.

“Everyone is aware of Fabio’s ability, his qualities as a young player,” Rosenior told Hull’s website. “Technically, he’s outstanding. He can assist, score and run in behind. He’s brave, quick, very balanced and takes the ball.

“Fabio’s got the ability to make a real impact on our season and get us to where we want to be.”

Hull is seventh in the second-tier Championship and in the hunt for a place in the playoffs for the final promotion spot to the Premier League next season.

