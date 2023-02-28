Football

French officials probe rape accusation against PSG defender Achraf Hakimi

Hakimi, a right back and star of Morocco’s history-making team at the World Cup, appeared on stage at the FIFA Awards in Paris on Monday evening.

AP
Paris 28 February, 2023 10:20 IST
FILE PHOTO: Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi chases the ball during the Ligue 1 match against Metz at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on May 21, 2022. 

FILE PHOTO: Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi chases the ball during the Ligue 1 match against Metz at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on May 21, 2022.

French prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into a rape accusation against Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, a judicial official said on Monday.

The investigation is being led by the prosecutor’s office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, the official said.

The official would not provide details about the accusation or comment on media reports about what allegedly happened. The official was not authorised to be publicly named speaking about an ongoing investigation.

PSG officials did not respond to requests for comment, and Hakimi has not publicly responded to the accusation.

The Spain-born Hakimi, a right back and star of Morocco’s history-making team at the World Cup, appeared on stage at the FIFA Awards in Paris on Monday evening.

He was honoured as part of the player-voted men’s World XI. He was greeted by brief, loud applause when the audience was asked to “Welcome Achraf Hakimi.” Hakimi did not play in PSG’s victory over Marseille on Sunday because of thigh problems.

