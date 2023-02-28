Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA Best Men’s Player award in a ceremony in Paris on Monday.

The 35-year-old Messi lead Argentina to its first World Cup title in 36 years last December in Qatar when the La Albiceleste beat France in a penalty shootout in the final. Lionel Scaloni, coach of the World Cup-winning squad was named as the Best Men’s Coach while Emiliano Martinez won the award for Best Men’s Goalkeeper.

Messi won the best player vote against Frenchmen Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema to secure the FIFA prize for the seventh time in 14 years.

The three players made the final shortlist in voting by a global panel of national team captains and coaches, selected journalists in each of FIFA’s 211 member countries, plus fans online.

🏆 𝗠𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗜 🏆

#TheBest FIFA Men's Player Award 2022 goes to Lionel Messi! 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/HXEugVH1t9 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 27, 2023

“This year was just mad for me, to be able to achieve my dream that I had fought so hard for. In the end I got it and it was the most beautiful thing that has happened in my career,” Messi said of his World Cup win as he collected his award.

“It is a dream for every footballer but something that very few can make come true,” added Messi.

Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas won the FIFA Best women’s Player award for a second year in a row. England’s Mary Earps was named the best women’s goalkeeper

The best women’s coach award went to Sarina Wiegman, who led England to the title at the Women’s European Championship.

Polish football player Marcin Oleksy became the first ever amputee footballer to win the FIFA Puskas Award. Playing for Warta Poznan against Stal Rzeszow, the 35-year-old Oleksy scored a fantastic goal with an overhead kick.

Running out of adjectives for this one 😮‍💨



Will Marcin Oleksy be taking home the FIFA Puskás Award?#TheBest — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 22, 2023

The Argentinian fans won the best fan award. Carlos Tula, 82, who has attended every World Cup since 1974, accepted the award on behalf of the entire fanbase.

Cremonese defender Luka Lochoshvili received the FIFA Fair Play Award. Lochoshvili, during his stint at Austrian side Wolfsberger AC, had saved Austria Wien player Georg Teigl’s life. Teigl had lost consciousness after a collision but the 24-year-old Georgian reacted quickly and prevent Teigl from swallowing his tongue.

The event in Paris was marked by tributes to Pelé, who died late last year at age 82 following a battle with colon cancer. Pelé’s wife, Marcia Aoki, received a trophy honoring the football great from the hands of former Brazil striker Ronaldo.

“I have three words to say to God, who gave us Edson, to Edson, who gave us Pelé, and to the world, who received them so well: ‘Grateful, grateful and grateful,’” she said.

Full list of award winners Best Men’s Player Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain) Best Women’s Player Alexia Putellas (Spain/FC Barcelona) Best Men’s Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (Argentina/Aston Villa) Best Women’s Goalkeeper Mary Earps (England/Manchester United) Best Men’s Coach Lionel Scaloni (Argentina) Best Women’s Coach Sarina Wiegman (England) FIFA Puskas Award Marcin Oleksy (Poland/Warta Poznań) FIFA Fair Play Award Luka Lochoshvili (Georgia/Wolfsberger AC/U.S. Cremonese) FIFA Fan Award Argentinian Fans

(with inputs from AP and AFP)