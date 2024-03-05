MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PSG coach Enrique dodges Mbappe questions ahead Champions League clash

France captain Mbappe, the club’s all-time leading goal scorer, has yet to play a full match since he informed PSG that he would leave them as a free agent at the end of this season.

Published : Mar 05, 2024 09:21 IST , SAN SEBASTIAN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Since coming off the bench to score the winner against Nantes on Feb. 17, Mbappe was substituted in two consecutive Ligue 1 games in which PSG were held to draws.
Since coming off the bench to score the winner against Nantes on Feb. 17, Mbappe was substituted in two consecutive Ligue 1 games in which PSG were held to draws. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Since coming off the bench to score the winner against Nantes on Feb. 17, Mbappe was substituted in two consecutive Ligue 1 games in which PSG were held to draws. | Photo Credit: AFP

PSG manager Luis Enrique dodged a number questions about Kylian Mbappe’s future at the Ligue 1 club, insisting he was more focused on the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash at LaLiga side Real Sociedad on Tuesday.

France captain Mbappe, the club’s all-time leading goal scorer, has yet to play a full match since he informed PSG that he would leave them as a free agent at the end of this season.

Since coming off the bench to score the winner against Nantes on Feb. 17, the 25-year-old was substituted in two consecutive Ligue 1 games in which PSG were held to draws.

Bombarded with questions about Mbappe, Luis Enrique appeared agitated at times and kept joking with the UEFA translator that he was not really understanding the questions.

ALSO READ | Who is Sunny Singh Gill, the first Premier League referee of Indian descent?

“It’s very easy to manage (the flood of Mbappe questions), I just take whatever questions the journalists want and answer whatever I want, that’s my formula,” Luis Enrique told a press conference at San Sebastian on Monday.

“The match is so important that there are no comments to be made (about Mbappe).”

Luis Enrique was determined to block out any distractions as PSG, who take a 2-0 lead into the second leg against Real Sociedad, target a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

“Champions League second legs are all difficult, the result we have is good, but it’s misleading if you don’t come out with the right attitude. If you come out clueless, you’ll drown in misery, that’s what I’m trying to avoid,” Luis Enrique said, aware of the raucous atmosphere that PSG will face at a sold-out Reale Arena.

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil, whose side have been struggling for form in recent weeks having won only one of their last nine competitive matches, was confident that his side can fight back to knock out the French giants.

“We want to eliminate PSG, at least I believe that. Hopefully after the game we’ll all be happy celebrating the pass, it would be a bombshell,” Alguacil told a press conference.

Related Topics

PSG /

Kylian Mbappe /

Luis Enrique

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG coach Enrique dodges Mbappe questions ahead Champions League clash
    Reuters
  2. De Minaur beats Ruud to become first player to win back-to back titles in Mexico since 2012
    AFP
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Semifinal 2024: Vidarbha looks to push on against Madhya Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  4. Inter extends Serie A lead to 15 points with win over Genoa
    AFP
  5. Arsenal hits Sheffield United for six to keep pace with leader Liverpool
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. PSG coach Enrique dodges Mbappe questions ahead Champions League clash
    Reuters
  2. Inter extends Serie A lead to 15 points with win over Genoa
    AFP
  3. Arsenal hits Sheffield United for six to keep pace with leader Liverpool
    Reuters
  4. Who is Sunny Singh Gill, the first Premier League referee of Indian descent?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia, Chelsea forward Kerr to stand trial over alleged racial harassment of police officer
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG coach Enrique dodges Mbappe questions ahead Champions League clash
    Reuters
  2. De Minaur beats Ruud to become first player to win back-to back titles in Mexico since 2012
    AFP
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Semifinal 2024: Vidarbha looks to push on against Madhya Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  4. Inter extends Serie A lead to 15 points with win over Genoa
    AFP
  5. Arsenal hits Sheffield United for six to keep pace with leader Liverpool
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment