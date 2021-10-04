Football Football "I asked to leave", confirms PSG striker Kylian Mbappe Mbappe was subject to reported bids from Real Madrid as he entered the last season of a five-year contract with PSG. AP 04 October, 2021 17:17 IST Kylian Mbappe can sign a pre-contact agreement with another club in January and join after the season with PSG getting no fee.(File picture) - AP AP 04 October, 2021 17:17 IST Kylian Mbappe confirmed he told Paris Saint-Germain he wanted to leave the club in July in an interview released Monday by French broadcaster RMC.Mbappe was subject to reported bids from Real Madrid approaching 200 million euros ($230 million) in August as he entered the last season of a five-year contract with PSG.“I asked to leave,” the 22-year-old star said, explaining once he decided not to renew his deal “I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement.”Mbappe can sign a pre-contact agreement with another club in January and join after the season with PSG getting no fee.He asked to go in July and hoped to leave with a good deal and respect on all sides. Reports that his request was in the last week of August made him sound like a thief, Mbappe said.ALSO READ | PSG suffers shock league defeat to Rennes with Messi missing the target again“I said, ‘If you don’t want me to go, I will stay’,” Mbappe told his interviewer, former France and PSG player Jérôme Rothen. “It’s a club that that’s given me a lot and I’ve always been happy.”PSG rejected Madrid's interest then signed free agent Lionel Messi in August to form a superstar attack with Mbappe and Neymar as the club pursues a first Champions League title.Extracts of the interview were published Monday one day ahead of a longer interview being broadcast. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :