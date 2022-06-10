Football Football Luis Campos joins PSG as Football Advisor Campos had played a vital role in the development of current PSG star Kylian Mbappe. Reuters PARIS 10 June, 2022 16:59 IST Luis Campos while he was the Sports Director of Ligue 1 side Lille - AFP Reuters PARIS 10 June, 2022 16:59 IST Luis Campos is joining Paris St Germain as football advisor to oversee the club's recruitment, the Ligue 1 champions said on Friday."Paris St Germain is pleased to announce that Luis Campos has joined the Club as Football Advisor with immediate effect," PSG said in a statement.ALSO READ: Mbappe transfer saga: what lies ahead "Campos will focus on the performance, recruitment, and organisational side of the men’s professional team."The 57-year-old Campos recruited the likes of Kylian Mbappe as a youth team player and Bernardo Silva during his 2013-16 stint at Monaco as sporting director before helping Lille win the Ligue 1 title in 2020. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :