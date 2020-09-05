Football Football PSG signs goalkeeper Rico from Sevilla on four-year deal Reuters 05 September, 2020 18:16 IST Ex-Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico - Getty Images Reuters 05 September, 2020 18:16 IST Paris St Germain has signed Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico on a permanent four-year deal from Sevilla, the French champion said on Saturday.Rico, 27, joined PSG on a season-long loan last September and played 10 games in all competitions, helping the side win the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue and reach the final of the Champions League.“The club would like to congratulate Sergio and wish him every success as he continues his career with the Rouge-et-Bleu,” PSG said in a statement.Rico, who has won one cap for Spain, made 170 appearances for Sevilla in all competitions, winning two Europa League titles during his time with the Spanish club. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos