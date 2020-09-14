Football Football PSG 'strongly supports' Neymar over racist abuse complaint Neymar, one of five players sent off during the match against Marseille, informed the fourth official he had heard a racist comment while walking off the pitch. Reuters 14 September, 2020 23:15 IST Neymar was sent off in PSG's defeat to Marseille. - Getty Images Reuters 14 September, 2020 23:15 IST Paris Saint-Germain has thrown its support behind Neymar after the Brazil forward reported being a target of a racist slur during the French champion's 1-0 defeat by Olympique de Marseille on Sunday.Neymar, 28, one of five players sent off during the match at the Parc des Princes, informed the fourth official he had heard a racist comment while walking off the pitch.In a statement on Monday, PSG urged the French league's governing body (LFP) to investigate the matter.“Paris St Germain strongly supports Neymar Jr who reported being subjected to racist abuse by an opposing player,” the club said. Watch: Neymar alleges racism as five sent off in Marseille's win over PSG “The club restates that there is no place for racism in society, in football or in our lives and calls on everyone to speak out against all forms of racism throughout the world.“Paris St Germain looks forward to the LFP's Disciplinary Commission to investigate and ascertain the facts, and the club remains at the LFP's disposal for any assistance required.”Littered with fouls throughout, the clash boiled over in the last minute of stoppage time when a full scale brawl broke out on the pitch.PSG's Neymar, Laywin Kurzawa and Leandro Paredes as well as Marseille's Dario Benedetto and Jordan Amavi were sent off after players aimed punches and kicks at each other.Neymar, who struck Alvaro Gonzalez on the back of the head, tweeted after the match that his only regret was not hitting the Marseille defender in the face. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos