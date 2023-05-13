Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Ligue 1 game between PSG and AC Ajaccio from Paris France. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the minute-by minute updates of this calsh.
PSG vs ACA: Read the live updates of the Ligue 1 match between between Paris Saint-Germain and AC Ajaccio being played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.
Danilo Pereira’s through ball is taken control of by Fabian Ruiz through a diagonal run and he shoots it past Sollacaro to open the scoring in Paris.
The boos and whistles continue to get louder as the club’s fans project a quite disappointing image, whistling at their own player, Lionel Messi.
Youssouf beats Bernat along the left flank and crosses for Barreto in the centre of the penalty box. He heads it on target to force Donnarumma make a good save!
Bernat’s cross is just intercepted by Ajaccio and the resulting corner is taken by Messi. As the Argentine juggles to position the ball in the corner, he is booed by the fans in Parc des Princes.
In the last PSG gae, Mbappe had found the net in this very minute. Tonight, though he has come close, Ajaccio’s defence has denied him a chance to score.
Messi takes control of the ball, threads a through pass to Hakimi who crosses for Mbappe in the centre but Avinel gets to it just in time to end that attack.
PSG building up slowly from the back, trying to find space, first along the left flank then to the right. Hakimi tries to penetrate the latter with a run but Diallo intercepts him to end that development.
A pass from Hakimi to Verratti sees the latter delivera a pass to Mbabbe in the penalty box. But Vidal puts his body on the line to deny any chance to the Frenchman.
Messi makes an early run into the final third, tries to deliver a pass to Mbappe but the Ajaccio goalkeeper catches it comfortably.
PSG gets the ball rolling from right to left while the visitor is playing from the other side.
The players walk out of the tunnel. The host is its conventional blue kit while Ajaccio starts in red and white. After the pre-match formalities, we are set for kick-off!
Paris Saint-Germain has just one loss in its last five games while AC Ajaccio is without a win in its last nine games. A win here will widen PSG’s lead to six points on the top over Lens.
Since 2011, PSG and Ajaccio have met eight times and five them have ended in PSG’s favour while the remaining three have been draws. The visitor will look to chance that stat here, at Paris’ home.
Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier confirmed Lionel Messi “will start” Saturday’s Ligue 1 game against Ajaccio, marking the Argentinian superstar’s return from suspension.
The 35-year-old World Cup winner was banned by the club after an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.
“Yes, Leo is going to start tomorrow,” Galtier told an eve of match press conference.
“Obviously I’ve spoken to him, he’s very relaxed, really keen to play, and very determined to claim another French league title.”
With PSG out of the Champions League and only four Ligue 1 matches remaining as they target a record 11th title, this is likely to be Messi’s penultimate appearance at the Parc des Princes.
After an uninspiring two years in France, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is reported to be lining up a blockbuster deal to play in Saudi Arabia next season where he would join his old sparring partner Cristiano Ronaldo.
His move to Saudi or even his departure at the end of his contract in June, however, have yet to be confirmed by the club or his agent father Jorge.
But all the signs are that he is on his way out.
“Messi is a done deal. He will play in Saudi Arabia next season,” a source close the negotiations speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP this week.
Galtier said he did not want to go into the six-day suspension which forced Messi to miss last weekend’s 3-1 win over Troyes that left PSG six points clear of Lens.
(from AFP)
When and where will PSG vs Ajaccio be played?
The Ligue 1 game between Paris Saint-Germai and AC Ajaccio will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.
Where to watch PSG vs Ajaccio?
PSG vs AC Ajaccio will be telecast live on Sports 18 SD and HD.
Where to live stream PSG vs Ajaccio?
The Ligue 1 match, PSG vs Ajaccio, can be live streamed on JioCinema and VooT.