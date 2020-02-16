No Neymar, Mbappe as PSG held to 4-4 draw at Amiens

French champions Paris St Germain were held to a pulsating 4-4 Ligue 1 draw at struggling Amiens after erasing a three-goal deficit only to concede a stoppage time equaliser on Saturday.

Goals from Serhou Guirassy, Gael Kakuta and Fousseni Diabate gave 19th-placed Amiens a 3-0 lead before Ander Herrera, playing in an unfamiliar right-back position, pulled one back on the stroke of halftime.

READ | Man City UEFA ban: Counting the £250m cost of Champions League exile

The Spaniard's goal turned the match on its head as a pair of headers by centre back Tanguy Kouassi and a close-range tap in from Mauro Icardi saw PSG grab a 4-3 lead in the 74th minute.

The visitor then missed several gilt-edged chances and was punished in the dying minutes as Guirassy levelled with a fine finish from inside the penalty area after he was put through by substitute Quentin Cornette.

The draw put leader PSG 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Second-placed Olympique Marseille visits fourth-placed Lille on Sunday while Stade Reims is at home to third-placed Rennes.