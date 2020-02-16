Football Football No Neymar, Mbappe as PSG held to 4-4 draw at Amiens PSG came from a 3-0 defeat in the first half to take a 4-3 lead in the second before Serhou Guirassy levelled the scoreline in the dying minutes. Reuters 16 February, 2020 00:49 IST PSG players react after the draw at Amiens. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 16 February, 2020 00:49 IST French champions Paris St Germain were held to a pulsating 4-4 Ligue 1 draw at struggling Amiens after erasing a three-goal deficit only to concede a stoppage time equaliser on Saturday.Goals from Serhou Guirassy, Gael Kakuta and Fousseni Diabate gave 19th-placed Amiens a 3-0 lead before Ander Herrera, playing in an unfamiliar right-back position, pulled one back on the stroke of halftime.READ | Man City UEFA ban: Counting the £250m cost of Champions League exile The Spaniard's goal turned the match on its head as a pair of headers by centre back Tanguy Kouassi and a close-range tap in from Mauro Icardi saw PSG grab a 4-3 lead in the 74th minute.The visitor then missed several gilt-edged chances and was punished in the dying minutes as Guirassy levelled with a fine finish from inside the penalty area after he was put through by substitute Quentin Cornette.The draw put leader PSG 13 points clear at the top of the table.Second-placed Olympique Marseille visits fourth-placed Lille on Sunday while Stade Reims is at home to third-placed Rennes. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos