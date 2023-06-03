Magazine

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

PSG vs Clermont Foot, Ligue 1 streaming info: When, where to watch Messi’s, Ramos’ last game for Paris; Predicted XI; Team news

Despite the match being a dead rubber, it will garner a lot of interest after Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos confirmed that they would be playing their last match for the club against Clermont.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 19:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: PSG coach Christophe Galtier confirmed that Messi would be playing his last match for the club against Clermont.
File Photo: PSG coach Christophe Galtier confirmed that Messi would be playing his last match for the club against Clermont. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN
infoIcon

File Photo: PSG coach Christophe Galtier confirmed that Messi would be playing his last match for the club against Clermont. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain will play Clermont Foot in its last match of the season at the Parc Des Princes stadium on Saturday.

Despite the match being a dead rubber, it will garner a lot of interest after Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos confirmed that they would be playing their last match for the club against Clermont. It remains to be seen whether both players start the match or not.

PSG coach Christophe Gatier will be without the known absentees like Neymar, Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe and Fabian Ruiz. There is a possibility Marquinhos can return in time for PSG’s last home match, while Achraf Hakimi will be back after serving his suspension and should start ahead of Warren Zaire-Emery.

Predicted XI
PSG: Donnarumma(GK); Pereira, Ramos, Bitshiabu; Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Bernat; Messi, Ekitike, Mbappe
Clermont Foot: Diaw(GK); Wieteska, Caufriez, Seidu; Zeffane, Gastien, Gonalons, Borges; Khaoui, Maurer; Kyei

When and where will PSG vs Clermont Foot Ligue 1 match kick-off?

The PSG vs Clermont Foot will kick-off at 12:30 AM, June 3, Sunday at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Where can you watch the PSG vs Clermont Foot Ligue 1 match?

The PSG vs Clermont Foot Ligue 1 match will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 channel. The match will also be live streamed on Voot app/website and JioTV app.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

