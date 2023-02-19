Football

PSG vs Lille LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch, predicted lineups, Ligue 1 preview

According to the French league, PSG has not lost four games in a row in more than two decades. Another loss would spark its biggest crisis since Qatari investors took over in 2011.

Team Sportstar
19 February, 2023 13:12 IST
19 February, 2023 13:12 IST
Paris St Germain’s comes into the match after a Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

Paris St Germain’s comes into the match after a Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

According to the French league, PSG has not lost four games in a row in more than two decades. Another loss would spark its biggest crisis since Qatari investors took over in 2011.

Still reeling from three consecutive losses in all competitions, Paris Saint-Germain looks to bounce back against Lille in the league. PSG has been struggling since the start of the year, with stars Neymar and Lionel Messi underperforming.

Neymar has been on the end of sharp criticism for a perceived lack of commitment after French media reported that he attended a poker tournament and dined at a fast-food restaurant a day after PSG lost to Bayern Munich 1-0 at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League round of 16.

According to the French league, PSG has not lost four games in a row in more than two decades. Another loss would spark its biggest crisis since Qatari investors took over in 2011.

Form guide:

Paris Saint-Germain comes into the match after a 0-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and has lost three games in a row. Its last win was against Toulouse earlier this month.

Last five games of PSG:

  • ⦿ PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich
  • ⦿ Monaco 3-1 PSG
  • ⦿ Marseille 2-1 PSG
  • ⦿ PSG 2-1 Toulouse
  • ⦿ Montpellier 1-3 PSG

Lille, on the other hand, has lost just once in its last 17 games and comes into the match after a 2-0 win over Strasbourg.

Last five games of Lille:

  • ⦿ Lille 2-0 Strasbourg
  • ⦿ Lyon 2-2 Lille
  • ⦿ Rennes 1-2 Lyon
  • ⦿ Lille 0-0 Clermont Foot
  • ⦿ Nice 1-0 Lille

PSG vs Lille Head-to-Head:

Since 2010, PSG and Lile have met 31 times and Paris Saint-Germain has won 19 of those clashes while Lille has won five times. The remaining seven matches have been draws. Lille last beat PSG on August 1, 2021.

Live telecast and streaming information
When is the Montpellier vs PSG Ligue 1 match?
The Ligue 1 match between Montpellier and PSG is will start at 1:30am on Thursday.
Where can I watch the Montpellier vs PSG Ligue 1 match live?
The Ligue 1 match between Montpellier and PSG will be telecast on the Sports18 network.
Where can I live the Montpellier vs PSG Ligue 1 match?
The Montpellier vs PSG Ligue 1 match can be live streamed on Voot and Jio Cinemas..

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us