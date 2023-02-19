PSG vs Lille LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch, predicted lineups, Ligue 1 preview

Still reeling from three consecutive losses in all competitions, Paris Saint-Germain looks to bounce back against Lille in the league. PSG has been struggling since the start of the year, with stars Neymar and Lionel Messi underperforming.

Neymar has been on the end of sharp criticism for a perceived lack of commitment after French media reported that he attended a poker tournament and dined at a fast-food restaurant a day after PSG lost to Bayern Munich 1-0 at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League round of 16.

According to the French league, PSG has not lost four games in a row in more than two decades. Another loss would spark its biggest crisis since Qatari investors took over in 2011.

Form guide:

Paris Saint-Germain comes into the match after a 0-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and has lost three games in a row. Its last win was against Toulouse earlier this month.

Last five games of PSG:

Lille, on the other hand, has lost just once in its last 17 games and comes into the match after a 2-0 win over Strasbourg.

Last five games of Lille:

PSG vs Lille Head-to-Head:

Since 2010, PSG and Lile have met 31 times and Paris Saint-Germain has won 19 of those clashes while Lille has won five times. The remaining seven matches have been draws. Lille last beat PSG on August 1, 2021.