PSG 2-1 Lille Live score: Diakite scores after Mbappe, Neymar goals, Paris Saint-Germain vs LOSC Ligue 1 updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and LOSC Lille, being played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

Half-Time! PSG 2-1 LOSC PSG remains in front at the break in the Ligue 1 match, with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Diakite’s header keeps Lille hopeful of a return in the second half.

44’

PSG is keeping its defence extremely alert with Lille trying attack, one after the other. Weah’s shot is first blocked by Ramos as the Spaniard makes another block to force a corner to Lille. The corner sees Kimpembe and Donnarumma combine to make another good save to deny the equaliser for Lille.

41’

Christoph Galtier’s former side looks to have surrounded his current side at the edge of the box, but a mistake by the visitors sees PSG take control of the ball and Neymar, Messi and Mbappe run up the pitch for an attack. Messi carries it into the box and passes for Mbappe, but Chevalier takes control of the ball eventually.

39’

Messi gets the ball in the midfield and his pass, after a deflection, finds Fabian Ruiz, who is eventually dispossessed of the ball by Bamba as Lille starts its build-up against the run of play.

36’

Lille tries an attack with Cabella starting the build-up from the midfield. He threads in a pass for Weah, whose cross for David is intercepted by Kimpembe, who stops another potential attempt on goal.

34’

Mbappe and Bernat exploit the left channel, combining in the final third. Bernat passes to Verratti, but he overshoots his long ball as the ball flies out of play.

Two early substitutions so far! Lille captain Jose Fonte was forced to leave the field with an injury in the 14th minute with 17-year-old Leny Yoyo replacing him. PSG, on the other hand, saw Nuno Mendes leave the field after the half-hour mark as Julian Bernat replaced him.

30’

Stat Attack! LOSC Lille has more shots on target (6) as compared to PSG (4), but the hosts have had more shots on target (3), with two of them ending up inside the net.

27’

Bamba tries a shot in the PSG box and Nuno Mendes steals the ball off him and the Lille player goes down wreathing in pain. The Lille players appeal for a penalty as the referee asks the VAR for a decision and finally does not give a spot-kick.

24’ Goal! Diakite scores for Lille Angel Gomes delivers a floated ball after receiving the ball from a corner kick and Diakite sticks out his head to score his first goal in this match and also, for Lille.

21’

Chance! Lille tries a reply four minutes later. Timothy Weah carriws the ball along the left wing and his cross is headed in by David. But the ball gets a touch off Donnarumma and is denied a goal by the woodwork.

17’ Goal! Neymar doubles the lead for PSG Paris Saint-Germain continues to attack with Neymar and Nuno Mendes pairing up, with the latter delivering a cross in the box for Vitinha, who then sets up the Brazilian to score on the follow-up after a save by the Lille goalkeeper.

12’ Goal! Mbappe puts PSG ahead Neymar delivers a through ball for Mbappe along the left wing and the Frenchman marauds along the wing, cuts to his right, side-steps two Lille defenders and shoots past Chvalier to open the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain.

10’

The commentator’s curse almost strikes as David gets the ball in the penalty box after a defensive error by Kimpembe and shoots, forcing a save by the Italian goalkeeper. The corner kick that follows is cleared confortably by PSG.

9’

Jonathan Bamba delivers a through ball for Dvaid, but Kimpembe, who is desperate to make an impression after his return, stops the Canadian in his tracks as the balls rolls over to Donnarumma.

8’

Lille is playing with a back three at the moment, with an intention to attack along the wings while PSG, with five changes to its side form the previous match, is looking to build attack from the midfield.

5’

Save! Fabian Ruiz sets up Mbappe and the Frenchman crosses for Neymar, whose shot is first blocked. Neymar c=then delivers a lofted ball for Messi, whose shot is saved by Chevalier in what was a great refex save.

1’

Chance! Lille starts on the attack almost immediately after kick-off and Timothy Weah shoots from the edge of the box and Nuno Mendes’ softest of touches gives the ball a defection after which Donnarumma saves it with his legs.

Kick Off! Paris Saint-Germain, after three consecutive losses, will look to turn to winning ways, at home against LOSC Lille. The host starts from right to left in its conventional blue kit, while Lille, in white, starts from the other side.

𝗛𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗽! 😎⚽@ItsJoDavid 🇨🇦 wants to take the goal-scoring leader and extend his 14-goal quota for the season!#PSGLOSCpic.twitter.com/cTG8LWkNtB — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) February 19, 2023

What is at stake in Ligue 1 today? A win here will help PSG to strengthen its lead on top with an eight-point cushion while a win for LOSC Lille will keep it fifth, just two points from fourth-placed Lens. Jonathan David of Lille will have his chance to go on top of the goalscorers list, sitting just one goal behind Folarin Balgoun in the Golden Boot race.

Confirmed starting lineups: PSG: Donnarumma; Pembele, Kimpembe, Ramos, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Verratti, Fabian Ruiz; Neymar; Messi, Mbappe LOSC Lille: Chevalier; Diakite, Fonte, Djalo, Weah; Andre, Gomes; Bamba, Cabella, Angel Gomes; David

Form guide:

Paris Saint-Germain comes into the match after a 0-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and has lost three games in a row. Its last win was against Toulouse earlier this month.

Last five games of PSG:

⦿ PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich

PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich ⦿ Monaco 3-1 PSG

Monaco 3-1 PSG ⦿ Marseille 2-1 PSG

Marseille 2-1 PSG ⦿ PSG 2-1 Toulouse

PSG 2-1 Toulouse ⦿ Montpellier 1-3 PSG

Lille, on the other hand, has lost just once in its last 17 games and comes into the match after a 2-0 win over Strasbourg.

Last five games of Lille:

⦿ Lille 2-0 Strasbourg

Lille 2-0 Strasbourg ⦿ Lyon 2-2 Lille

Lyon 2-2 Lille ⦿ Rennes 1-2 Lyon

Rennes 1-2 Lyon ⦿ Lille 0-0 Clermont Foot

Lille 0-0 Clermont Foot ⦿ Nice 1-0 Lille

MATCH PREVIEW

Still reeling from three consecutive losses in all competitions, Paris Saint-Germain looks to bounce back against Lille in the league. PSG has been struggling since the start of the year, with stars Neymar and Lionel Messi underperforming.

Neymar has been on the end of sharp criticism for a perceived lack of commitment after French media reported that he attended a poker tournament and dined at a fast-food restaurant a day after PSG lost to Bayern Munich 1-0 at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League round of 16.

According to the French league, PSG has not lost four games in a row in more than two decades. Another loss would spark its biggest crisis since Qatari investors took over in 2011.

Predicted lineups: PSG: Donnarumma; Pembele, Kimpembe, Ramos, Bernat; Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Pereira; Neymar; Messi, Mbappe LOSC Lille: Chevalier; Diakite, Fonte, Djalo, Weah; Andre, Gomes; Bamba, Cabella, Zhegrova; David

PSG vs Lille Head-to-Head:

Since 2010, PSG and Lile have met 31 times and Paris Saint-Germain has won 19 of those clashes while Lille has won five times. The remaining seven matches have been draws. Lille last beat PSG on August 1, 2021.