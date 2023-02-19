PSG 2-1 Lille Live score: Diakite scores after Mbappe, Neymar goals, Paris Saint-Germain vs LOSC Ligue 1 updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and LOSC Lille, being played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.
PSG is keeping its defence extremely alert with Lille trying attack, one after the other. Weah’s shot is first blocked by Ramos as the Spaniard makes another block to force a corner to Lille. The corner sees Kimpembe and Donnarumma combine to make another good save to deny the equaliser for Lille.
Christoph Galtier’s former side looks to have surrounded his current side at the edge of the box, but a mistake by the visitors sees PSG take control of the ball and Neymar, Messi and Mbappe run up the pitch for an attack. Messi carries it into the box and passes for Mbappe, but Chevalier takes control of the ball eventually.
Messi gets the ball in the midfield and his pass, after a deflection, finds Fabian Ruiz, who is eventually dispossessed of the ball by Bamba as Lille starts its build-up against the run of play.
Lille tries an attack with Cabella starting the build-up from the midfield. He threads in a pass for Weah, whose cross for David is intercepted by Kimpembe, who stops another potential attempt on goal.
Mbappe and Bernat exploit the left channel, combining in the final third. Bernat passes to Verratti, but he overshoots his long ball as the ball flies out of play.
Stat Attack! LOSC Lille has more shots on target (6) as compared to PSG (4), but the hosts have had more shots on target (3), with two of them ending up inside the net.
Bamba tries a shot in the PSG box and Nuno Mendes steals the ball off him and the Lille player goes down wreathing in pain. The Lille players appeal for a penalty as the referee asks the VAR for a decision and finally does not give a spot-kick.
Chance! Lille tries a reply four minutes later. Timothy Weah carriws the ball along the left wing and his cross is headed in by David. But the ball gets a touch off Donnarumma and is denied a goal by the woodwork.
The commentator’s curse almost strikes as David gets the ball in the penalty box after a defensive error by Kimpembe and shoots, forcing a save by the Italian goalkeeper. The corner kick that follows is cleared confortably by PSG.
Jonathan Bamba delivers a through ball for Dvaid, but Kimpembe, who is desperate to make an impression after his return, stops the Canadian in his tracks as the balls rolls over to Donnarumma.
Lille is playing with a back three at the moment, with an intention to attack along the wings while PSG, with five changes to its side form the previous match, is looking to build attack from the midfield.
Save! Fabian Ruiz sets up Mbappe and the Frenchman crosses for Neymar, whose shot is first blocked. Neymar c=then delivers a lofted ball for Messi, whose shot is saved by Chevalier in what was a great refex save.
Chance! Lille starts on the attack almost immediately after kick-off and Timothy Weah shoots from the edge of the box and Nuno Mendes’ softest of touches gives the ball a defection after which Donnarumma saves it with his legs.
Form guide:
Paris Saint-Germain comes into the match after a 0-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and has lost three games in a row. Its last win was against Toulouse earlier this month.
Last five games of PSG:
- ⦿ PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich
- ⦿ Monaco 3-1 PSG
- ⦿ Marseille 2-1 PSG
- ⦿ PSG 2-1 Toulouse
- ⦿ Montpellier 1-3 PSG
Lille, on the other hand, has lost just once in its last 17 games and comes into the match after a 2-0 win over Strasbourg.
Last five games of Lille:
- ⦿ Lille 2-0 Strasbourg
- ⦿ Lyon 2-2 Lille
- ⦿ Rennes 1-2 Lyon
- ⦿ Lille 0-0 Clermont Foot
- ⦿ Nice 1-0 Lille
MATCH PREVIEW
Still reeling from three consecutive losses in all competitions, Paris Saint-Germain looks to bounce back against Lille in the league. PSG has been struggling since the start of the year, with stars Neymar and Lionel Messi underperforming.
Neymar has been on the end of sharp criticism for a perceived lack of commitment after French media reported that he attended a poker tournament and dined at a fast-food restaurant a day after PSG lost to Bayern Munich 1-0 at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League round of 16.
According to the French league, PSG has not lost four games in a row in more than two decades. Another loss would spark its biggest crisis since Qatari investors took over in 2011.
PSG vs Lille Head-to-Head:
Since 2010, PSG and Lile have met 31 times and Paris Saint-Germain has won 19 of those clashes while Lille has won five times. The remaining seven matches have been draws. Lille last beat PSG on August 1, 2021.