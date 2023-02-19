Football

Messi scores the winner as PSG beats Lille 4-3 to cement top spot in Ligue 1

This was PSG’s first win after three consecutive losses (in all competitions) with it sitting on top of the league table with an eight-point lead over Marseille.

Team Sportstar
19 February, 2023 19:29 IST
19 February, 2023 19:29 IST
Neymar, Messi and Kylian Mbappe all found the net against LOSC Lille in the Ligue 1 victory.

Neymar, Messi and Kylian Mbappe all found the net against LOSC Lille in the Ligue 1 victory. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

This was PSG’s first win after three consecutive losses (in all competitions) with it sitting on top of the league table with an eight-point lead over Marseille.

Lionel Messi scores the winner while Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain beat LOSC Lille 4-3at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Sunday.

Also Read
PSG 4-3 Lille Highlights: Messi scores the winner, Mbappe, Neymar also find the net

This was PSG’s first win after three consecutive losses (in all competitions) with it sitting on top of the league table with an eight-point lead over Marseille.

“We came through it. It wasn’t a great performance,” Mbappe told broadcaster Amazon Prime.

“We made lots of mistakes and lost concentration too often and against a quality side you pay dearly for that, but we showed that even when we are not at our best and the context is not exactly favourable we are a different team with different players and we can always find a way.”

Mbappe initially broke the deadlock after the first 10 minutes when he, after receiving a through ball from Neymar, darted along the left flank and beat two defenders to shoot on goal.

Neymar double the lead sic minutes later when Vitinha set him up in the Lille box. The visitor, on the other hand, began its comeback soon, with Angel Gomes’ cross headed into the net by Bafode Diakite.

While PSG looked in disarray for sometime after losing Neymar to an ankle injury in the second half, Lille capitalised on the weakness.

A foul by Verratti in the penalty box on Tiago Djalo gave Lille the penalty, which was converted by Jonathan David. Within 10 minutes Jonathan Bamba left the net ratting as Lille got the upper hand.

Andre Gomes delivered a through ball for the winger, who made no mistake to shoot the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Also Read
Neymar injury update: Brazil forward twists ankle, stretchered off pitch during PSG vs Lille

Just when Lille looked to have sealed the three points, Julian Bernat’s cross was steered into the net by Mbappe to make it all square and the match all level, despite six games in the fixture.

In the fifth minute stoppage time, Lionel Messi delivered a masterpiece to call curtains down to the game in style.

From a free-kick in front of the Lille penalty box, his left-footed shot found the net, following a deflection from the inside of the bar.

It was Messi’s 11th goal in Ligue 1 and one that secured one of the most sought-after wins for the hosts, who had come into the match after a frustrating loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us