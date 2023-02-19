Messi scores the winner as PSG beats Lille 4-3 to cement top spot in Ligue 1

Lionel Messi scores the winner while Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain beat LOSC Lille 4-3at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Sunday.

This was PSG’s first win after three consecutive losses (in all competitions) with it sitting on top of the league table with an eight-point lead over Marseille.

“We came through it. It wasn’t a great performance,” Mbappe told broadcaster Amazon Prime.

“We made lots of mistakes and lost concentration too often and against a quality side you pay dearly for that, but we showed that even when we are not at our best and the context is not exactly favourable we are a different team with different players and we can always find a way.”

Mbappe initially broke the deadlock after the first 10 minutes when he, after receiving a through ball from Neymar, darted along the left flank and beat two defenders to shoot on goal.

Neymar double the lead sic minutes later when Vitinha set him up in the Lille box. The visitor, on the other hand, began its comeback soon, with Angel Gomes’ cross headed into the net by Bafode Diakite.

While PSG looked in disarray for sometime after losing Neymar to an ankle injury in the second half, Lille capitalised on the weakness.

A foul by Verratti in the penalty box on Tiago Djalo gave Lille the penalty, which was converted by Jonathan David. Within 10 minutes Jonathan Bamba left the net ratting as Lille got the upper hand.

Andre Gomes delivered a through ball for the winger, who made no mistake to shoot the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Just when Lille looked to have sealed the three points, Julian Bernat’s cross was steered into the net by Mbappe to make it all square and the match all level, despite six games in the fixture.

In the fifth minute stoppage time, Lionel Messi delivered a masterpiece to call curtains down to the game in style.

From a free-kick in front of the Lille penalty box, his left-footed shot found the net, following a deflection from the inside of the bar.

It was Messi’s 11th goal in Ligue 1 and one that secured one of the most sought-after wins for the hosts, who had come into the match after a frustrating loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.