Neymar injury update: Brazil forward twists ankle, stretchered off pitch during PSG vs Lille

Neymar picked up the injury at the start of the second half following contact with Lille’s Benjamin Andre.

Paris 19 February, 2023 19:09 IST
PSG’s Neymar is carried off the field on a stretcher.

PSG’s Neymar is carried off the field on a stretcher. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Christophe Ena

PSG forward Neymar on Sunday was forced off the pitch on a stretcher after twisting his right ankle in a league match against Lille.

Neymar picked up the injury at the start of the second half after the Brazil forward scored PSG’s second goal before the interval.

PSG led 2-1 when Neymar was stretchered off following contact with Lille’s Benjamin Andre.

PSG has been struggling since the start of the year, with stars Neymar and Lionel Messi underperforming. Neymar has been on the end of sharp criticism for a perceived lack of commitment after French media reported that he attended a poker tournament and dined at a fast-food restaurant a day after PSG lost to Bayern Munich 1-0 at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League round of 16.

Neymar, who damaged the same ankle at the World Cup in Qatar, gave PSG a 2-0 lead at the end of a fast-developing collective move he also started, slotting the ball into an empty net from Vitinha’s assist.

It’s unclear whether Neymar will be able to play next Sunday against second-placed Marseille in French football’s biggest match.

