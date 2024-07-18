MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Which is the most successful team in the tournament’s history?

India comes into the 2024 edition of the Women’s Asia Cup as the defending champion and is the most successful side in the tournament’s history. 

Published : Jul 18, 2024 12:21 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India won the 2022 edition of the Women’s Asia Cup beating Sri Lanka in the final.
India won the 2022 edition of the Women’s Asia Cup beating Sri Lanka in the final. | Photo Credit: X/ACC
infoIcon

India won the 2022 edition of the Women’s Asia Cup beating Sri Lanka in the final. | Photo Credit: X/ACC

The ninth edition of the Women’s Asia Cup will get underway on July 19 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

India comes into the edition as the defending champion, having beaten Sri Lanka in the 2022 final.

India has won eight out of the nine editions of the tournament. Bangladesh is the only other team to win the Women’s Asia Cup when it beat India in the 2018 final in Malaysia.

Sri Lanka has finished as runner-up five times. Pakistan has made the final twice.

The first four editions of the tournament were in the ODI format but the editions after, including the one coming up, are being played in the T20I format.

In the 2022 edition, seven participating teams — India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Malaysia and Pakistan — played a round robin format with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals.

In 2024, the eight participating teams — expanded from seven teams — have been divided in two groups. The top two from each advance to the semis.

The summit clash of the Asia Cup will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on July 28.

