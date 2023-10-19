PSG beats Man Utd to qualify for Women’s Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain scuppered Manchester United’s dreams of qualifying for a first Women’s Champions League with a 3-1 win at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

The hosts started brightly, following a 1-1 first-leg draw in the final qualifying round tie, when Tabitha Chawinga saw her effort cleared off the line by Maya Le Tissier in the 10th minute.

The breakthrough did not take long to come for the French league runners-up when Lieke Martens bent a shot beyond Mary Earps in the United goal to give PSG a one-goal lead.

The score remained the same until half-time with both sides looking their most dangerous on the counter.

Shortly after the break, Lisa Naalsund got the Reds back on terms through a 47th-minute strike.

Parity was short-lived, however, as Martens struck again one minute later to restore the Paris side’s lead.

Man United immediately set about finding a second equaliser and only fine saves from PSG goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek kept the home side’s lead intact.

French international Sandy Baltimore sealed the match for PSG in the 57th minute when she chipped the ball over Earps for a 3-1 lead on the night.

The visitors thought they had one back when Leah Galton headed in a cross, but the referee adjudged her to have fouled the PSG goalie.

“I hope that this victory will serve to bring the group closer together, we were missing a bit of soul at times. This should give us momentum,” said PSG head coach Jocelyn Precheur.

Earlier in the evening, Paris FC pulled off a spectacular upset by beating two-time European champions Wolfsburg 2-0 for a 5-3 aggregate success.

Goals in either half from Julie Dufour and Louise Fleury, in the 90th minute, sent the French club into their first Champions League group stage.

Both teams missed penalties on an eventful night in Germany as last year’s finalists Wolfsburg crashed out before the competition proper.

Real Madrid saw off Norwegians Valerenga 3-0 away from home to book its place in the group stage after a 2-1 first-leg win.

Ajax confirmed a convincing victory over two legs against Zurich with a 2-0 win and Eintracht Frankfurt brushed aside Sparta Prague 3-0.

The twelve qualifiers now join Lyon, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and holders Barcelona in the main draw.

The group stage draw will take place on Friday with the opening fixtures set for November 14 and 15.