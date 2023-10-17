MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester United Women’s Gabby George to undergo surgery on ACL injury

George joins United team mate Emma Watson on the sidelines after the midfielder also suffered a similar injury while on international duty with Scotland last month.

Published : Oct 17, 2023 15:49 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Man United Women’s Gabby George leaving the field after an injury during the WSL game against Leicester City.
Man United Women’s Gabby George leaving the field after an injury during the WSL game against Leicester City. | Photo Credit: X @ManUtdWomen
infoIcon

Man United Women’s Gabby George leaving the field after an injury during the WSL game against Leicester City. | Photo Credit: X @ManUtdWomen

England and Manchester United defender Gabby George will undergo surgery after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, the Women’s Super League side’s manager Marc Skinner said on Tuesday.

United lost George in the first 10 minutes of its 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Sunday, with the defender immediately waving for help when she fell.

ALSO READ | WSL: Leicester claims first draw with Man Utd

“It’s an ACL. There are different levels of ACLs. She goes in today for an operation,” Skinner told MUTV.

“I would always put 12 months (out of action) on this sort of injury. She could come back sooner, but I would rather work back. That’s the sensible way to prepare, working backwards.

“We will support her and give her the best treatment and we will make sure that she comes back from that stronger and even better than she was before.”

George joins United team mate Emma Watson on the sidelines after the midfielder also suffered a similar injury while on international duty with Scotland last month.

The number of ACL injuries was a main storyline in the build-up to the Women’s World Cup, with numerous high profile players missing the global showpiece.

United next faces Paris St Germain in a Champions League tie on Wednesday, before travelling to take on Everton in the WSL.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester United Women /

England /

Women's Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United Women’s Gabby George to undergo surgery on ACL injury
    Reuters
  2. SMAT 2023: Railways’ Ashutosh Sharma hits fastest T20 fifty by an Indian
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: SA opts to bowl vs NED; 43 overs per side, play to start 4:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Belgium shooting: Police gun down suspected extremist accused of killing two Swedish fans
    AP
  5. Traversing the country but living in the present - India’s key to World Cup success
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Manchester United Women’s Gabby George to undergo surgery on ACL injury
    Reuters
  2. Belgium shooting: Police gun down suspected extremist accused of killing two Swedish fans
    AP
  3. First batch of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 tickets sold out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Argentina’s Scaloni in no rush to plan for Messi retirement
    Reuters
  5. Evans feared retirement before Manchester United return
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United Women’s Gabby George to undergo surgery on ACL injury
    Reuters
  2. SMAT 2023: Railways’ Ashutosh Sharma hits fastest T20 fifty by an Indian
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: SA opts to bowl vs NED; 43 overs per side, play to start 4:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Belgium shooting: Police gun down suspected extremist accused of killing two Swedish fans
    AP
  5. Traversing the country but living in the present - India’s key to World Cup success
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment