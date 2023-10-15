MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WSL: Leicester claims first draw with Man Utd

Leicester City earned its first ever point against Manchester United in the Women’s Super League after holding on to draw 1-1 at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday.

Published : Oct 15, 2023 19:50 IST , MANCHESTER, England - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester United’s Mary Earps in action.
Manchester United’s Mary Earps in action. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Manchester United’s Mary Earps in action. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Leicester City earned its first ever point against Manchester United in the Women’s Super League after holding on to draw 1-1 at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday.

Willie Kirk’s Leicester has seven points from three games, level with leaders Manchester City, who thrashed Bristol City 5-0, and also with title holders Chelsea who beat West Ham United 2-0 on Saturday. United is fifth on five points.

READ | Lee must stay humble, says coach Klinsmann of PSG playmaker

Captain Aileen Whelan struck at the far post from a freekick in the 60th minute to give Leicester a surprise lead, having frustrated their hosts for an hour.

However, defender Maya Le Tissier equalised seven minutes later when she headed home Katie Zelem’s corner to the delight of the home fans.

United was relentless in attack, narrowly missing two brilliant chances in first-half stoppage time. Hinata Miyazawa saw her shot cannon off the crossbar before Melvine Malard headed the rebound over, cradling her head in disbelief.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps was honoured before the game for her 100th appearance for United. Earps made news earlier in the week when Nike finally released her national team replica jersey after widespread criticism for not selling the popular Women’s World Cup finalist’s shirt before the tournament.

The 30-year-old said in an Instagram post that the jersey sold out on Monday, the same day it was released.

Related Topics

WSL /

Leicester City /

Manchester City /

Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WSL: Leicester claims first draw with Man Utd
    Reuters
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: Australia, Sri Lanka look to revive campaigns after successive losses
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. AUS vs SL, World Cup 2023: Cummins says Australia ‘desperate to turn it around’ after losses against India, South Africa
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. ENG vs AFG Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Naveen nabs Buttler; England in trouble vs Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. National Open Athletics 2023: Railways team wins overall title
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. WSL: Leicester claims first draw with Man Utd
    Reuters
  2. Messi’s Inter Miami strikes two-game deal to play in China in November
    AP
  3. Stimac admits drawbacks but hints at sub-par refereeing after India’s Merdeka Cup exit
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bellingham can make difference for England, says Trippier
    Reuters
  5. PSG women’s league match stopped after firework deluge
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WSL: Leicester claims first draw with Man Utd
    Reuters
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: Australia, Sri Lanka look to revive campaigns after successive losses
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. AUS vs SL, World Cup 2023: Cummins says Australia ‘desperate to turn it around’ after losses against India, South Africa
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. ENG vs AFG Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Naveen nabs Buttler; England in trouble vs Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. National Open Athletics 2023: Railways team wins overall title
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment