WSL: Leicester claims first draw with Man Utd

Leicester City earned its first ever point against Manchester United in the Women’s Super League after holding on to draw 1-1 at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday.

Willie Kirk’s Leicester has seven points from three games, level with leaders Manchester City, who thrashed Bristol City 5-0, and also with title holders Chelsea who beat West Ham United 2-0 on Saturday. United is fifth on five points.

READ | Lee must stay humble, says coach Klinsmann of PSG playmaker

Captain Aileen Whelan struck at the far post from a freekick in the 60th minute to give Leicester a surprise lead, having frustrated their hosts for an hour.

However, defender Maya Le Tissier equalised seven minutes later when she headed home Katie Zelem’s corner to the delight of the home fans.

United was relentless in attack, narrowly missing two brilliant chances in first-half stoppage time. Hinata Miyazawa saw her shot cannon off the crossbar before Melvine Malard headed the rebound over, cradling her head in disbelief.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps was honoured before the game for her 100th appearance for United. Earps made news earlier in the week when Nike finally released her national team replica jersey after widespread criticism for not selling the popular Women’s World Cup finalist’s shirt before the tournament.

The 30-year-old said in an Instagram post that the jersey sold out on Monday, the same day it was released.