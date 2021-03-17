Football Football PSG shuts down youth academy amid coronavirus outbreak The academy will be closed until Monday while the club has arranged for a fresh round of testing on Friday to assess the situation. PTI PARIS 17 March, 2021 17:16 IST There will be a new round of testing on Friday and the academy will be closed until Monday as a precautionary measure. - Reuters (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) PTI PARIS 17 March, 2021 17:16 IST Paris Saint-Germain closed its youth academy training facility on Wednesday following a COVID-19 outbreak.The French club said several new coronavirus cases were recently detected following a testing campaign at the training centre. The club said the academy will be closed until Monday "as a precautionary measure" and that a new round of testing will take place on Friday.READ | World Cup qualifiers: Dutch to allow 5,000 fans to attend Latvia gameMeanwhile, PSG's women's team did not travel to the Czech Republic for its Champions League match against Sparta Prague because of several positive tests within the squad. PSG won the first leg 5-0 and would qualify even if UEFA hands Sparta a 3-0 forfeit victory.UEFA said the issue will be discussed by its disciplinary body. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.