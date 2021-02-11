Football Football PSG's Neymar to miss Barcelona tie with groin injury Paris St Germain forward Neymar will be sidelined for four weeks due to a groin injury, ruling him out of next week's Champions League trip for its last-16, first leg against Barcelona. Reuters 11 February, 2021 22:15 IST Neymar's availability for the return leg in Paris is also in doubt with the match scheduled for March 10. - Getty Images Reuters 11 February, 2021 22:15 IST Paris St Germain forward Neymar will be sidelined for four weeks due to a groin injury, the French Ligue 1 club said on Thursday, ruling him out of next week's Champions League trip for its last-16, first leg against his former club Barcelona.Neymar was injured in a challenge during PSG's 1-0 French Cup win at Ligue 2 side Caen on Wednesday and limped off to be replaced by Kylian Mbappe. FA Cup: Manchester City sees off Swansea to rack up 15th straight win The 29-year-old Brazilian's availability for the return leg in Paris is also in doubt with the match scheduled for March 10.Neymar scored three goals and provided four assists in PSG's run to the Champions League final last season, where it lost to Bayern Munich. He has six goals in the competition this season.The Brazil international spent four seasons at Barcelona and scored 105 goals before making a world record 222 million euros ($269.51 million) move to PSG in 2017. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos