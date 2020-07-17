Football Football Punjab FC’s three-window transfer ban lifted by FIFA The I-League club, formerly known as Minerva Punjab FC, was handed a three-window transfer ban by FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) after it failed to clear Denkovski’s dues. PTI Chandigarh 17 July, 2020 17:26 IST Minerva Punjab FC was rechristened as Punjab FC last year. - Twitter @ILeagueOfficial PTI Chandigarh 17 July, 2020 17:26 IST Former I-League champion Punjab FC’s three-window transfer ban for non-payment of dues to North Macedonian footballer Hristijan Denkovski has been lifted by the sport’s global body FIFA, the club announced on Friday.The I-League club, formerly known as Minerva Punjab FC, was handed a three-window transfer ban by FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) after it failed to clear Denkovski’s dues.READ | I-League must go on even if foreign players are unavailable: Das “FIFA made the announcement via a letter to the club dated 13th July, stating that the restrictions on transfer of players had been lifted from Punjab FC,” the club stated in a media release.“RoundGlass Sports and Punjab FC are happy to have this matter cleared with FIFA. We have the highest regard for sportspersons and this case of delayed payment goes against our ethos of providing a springboard for promoting sports and football in the nation,” a spokesperson of the club said.“We look forward to the upcoming season with renewed focus, as our players have continued to build on their skills with active training, following a meticulous home-training schedule designed by our international coaches and technical team,” he added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos