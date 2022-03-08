R. Nivetha gears up for Indian Women's League litmus test

The success of Tamil Nadu women’s football in the Senior National championship has been organic as a lot of planning has gone into it.

And R. Nivetha, who was the assistant coach and head coach in the year 2018 and 2019 when TN finished first and third respectively, has been one of the central figures in the growth of the sport in the State.

Rightfully, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) recognised her talent by drafting her into the India u-17 girls’ team camp in Jamshedpur as an Assistant coach.

She will now face a litmus test when she begins her first job as an assistant coach for a development Indian u-20 team in a tournament—the Indian Women’s League--scheduled this month in Bhubaneswar.

“My role [in IWL] will be in transferring the head coach’s (Suren Chhetri) philosophy to the players, understand their mindset and help them realise their potential,” said Nivetha to Sportstar on Tuesday.

Her added role will be to guide the Indian u-20 players in the camp in Bhubaneswar for the AFC u-20 Asian Cup scheduled in September-October.

Nivetha, a native of Kancheepuram, is a quick learner and she is making most of the opportunity to make her strong in every possible area.

“There has been a lot of learnings; all at an advanced level. I have to understand the players’ potential, organise technical and non-technical stuff, and understand the head coach’s methods and ensure they reach all the players who come from different economic and cultural backgrounds,” said Nivetha.

An AFC ‘B’ License holder who holds a diploma from the National Institute of Sports (Kolkata), Nivetha, an employee of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, said she has more to offer and will do her best to make the State and the country proud. “Whatever team is given to me I will try and make it the best one,” said the 30-year-old.