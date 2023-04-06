Real Madrid advances to Copa del Rey final with 4-0 win over Barcelona

Karim Benzema struck a hat-trick as Real Madrid thrashed arch-rival and league leader Barcelona 4-0 to reach the Copa del Rey final in stunning fashion on Wednesday.

Barca, bidding for a fourth successive Clasico victory this season, looked set for the final having edged a 1-0 win in the first leg of the semifinal in Madrid last month.

But after dominating the early stages of the second leg it fell apart in unlikely fashion to lose 4-1 on aggregate.

Vinicius Jr gave Real the lead in first-half stoppage time following a lightning counter-attack and the semifinal was turned on its head when Benzema stroked a shot into the corner five minutes into the second half from a Luka Modric pass.

Also Read Rashford fires Man United into top four with 1-0 win over Brentford

Eight minutes later Vinicius was fouled in the area and Benzema thumped his penalty past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

With jeers echoing around the Camp Nou, Barcelona tried to respond but it was Real Madrid who looked the more likely to add to its tally with Benzema unstoppable.

In the 80th minute he was again set up by Vinicius to complete his second hat-trick in a matter of days having also hit a treble in the 6-0 destruction of Real Valladolid.

Real will fancy its chances of winning the trophy for a 20th time when it faces Osasuna in the final after it beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 on aggregate on Tuesday.

After suffering so much at the hands of Barcelona this season, this was a spectacular riposte by Carlo Ancelotti’s side as Real beat Barcelona by at least a four-goal margin for the first time since 1995.

Real is a distant second behind Barca in La Liga having lost 2-1 to the bitter rival last month.

But while the title may be gone, it regained some bragging rights in extraordinary fashion.

There was no hint of what was to come on Wednesday as Barcelona looked in the mood to kill the tie with Thibaut Courtois thwarting the hosts on a number of occasions.

It was from one Courtois save to deny Robert Lewandowski that the tie turned in an instant.

Real broke forward at pace and Vinicius exchanged passes with Benzema before his shot crept over the line despite the efforts of defender Ronald Araujo to keep it out.

Five minutes after the break Modric glided in from the right and rolled a pass to Benzema to send a precise finish into the corner. Xavi’s Barcelona was in tatters minutes later when Vinicius was fouled and Benzema exacted punishment.

Tempers flared with players from both sides getting involved in skirmishes but Benzema had the last laugh to complete a magical night for Real.