Premier League

Rashford fires Man United into top four with 1-0 win over Brentford

The victory was a perfect response following a disappointing 2-0 defeat by Newcastle United on Sunday and lifted the Red Devils to 53 points, three ahead of fifth-placed Spurs and level with the Magpies in third.

Reuters
06 April, 2023 02:56 IST
06 April, 2023 02:56 IST
Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the match as Man United won 1-0 against Brentford.

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the match as Man United won 1-0 against Brentford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The victory was a perfect response following a disappointing 2-0 defeat by Newcastle United on Sunday and lifted the Red Devils to 53 points, three ahead of fifth-placed Spurs and level with the Magpies in third.

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal with a brilliant half-volley as Manchester United beat Brentford 1-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday to climb above Tottenham Hotspur and back into the top four.

Also Read
Real Madrid advances to Copa del Rey final with 4-0 win over Barcelona

The victory was a perfect response following a disappointing 2-0 defeat by Newcastle United on Sunday and lifted the Red Devils to 53 points, three ahead of fifth-placed Spurs and level with the Magpies in third.

United started brightly, forcing a series of corners and free kicks as Brentford pulled its outfield players behind the ball to try to close down space. The breakthrough, in the 27th minute, came from a set-piece.

A Brentford clearance from a corner only made it as far winger Antony on the edge of the box. He lofted it towards the head of Marcel Sabitzer, and Rashford met the Austrian’s bouncing knockdown with a sumptuous half-volley that gave David Raya no chance.

United keeper David de Gea almost gave Brentford a lifeline early in the second half when his attempted clearance cannoned into Ivan Toney, and the United keeper had to stand firm in the 67th minute to deny substitute Kevin Schade.

Brentford poured forward in the closing stages, but the closest it came to scoring was through an audacious attempt at a chip from Toney that drifted harmlessly over the bar as the home side held on

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us