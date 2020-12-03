Football Football Madrid says coronavirus pandemic cost club more than 100 million euros First-team players and coaches in soccer and basketball voluntarily agreed to lower their salaries by 10 percent this year. AP 03 December, 2020 16:34 IST A view of Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium - Getty Images AP 03 December, 2020 16:34 IST Real Madrid lost more than 100 million euros ($120 million) in income because of the coronavirus pandemic, the club said on Wednesday.Madrid said the impact of the pandemic represented a 13-percent reduction in income for the 2019-20 season. It closed with a profit of 313,000 euros ($375,000).Madrid said it projects a budget of 617 million euros ($740 million) for 2020-21, about 300 million euros ($360 million) less than what would have been expected without the pandemic.First-team players and coaches in soccer and basketball voluntarily agreed to lower their salaries by 10 percent this year. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos