Real Madrid vs Osasuna LIVE La Liga: When and Where to watch, streaming info, playing 11

Karim Benzema returns from injury for Real Madrid’s league game at home against Osasuna. The France striker missed three matches for the club while mending a right leg injury, but Madrid kept on winning without him anyway.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side is aiming for its 10th win in as many games across all competitions. Luka Modric will miss the match against Osasuna due to a muscle issue while playing for Croatia during the international break.

Osasuna has impressed with four wins and two losses, but it will be without its best weapon as Chimy Ávila serves a one-game suspension. Real Betis can reclaim third place if it wins at Celta Vigo with Borja Iglesias on a high after debuting for Spain. Real Sociedad visits Girona, and Valencia is at Espanyol.

PREDICTED 11 Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Ceballos, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr Osasuna: Herrera; U. Garcia, D. Garcia, Cruz; Vidal, Brasanac, Torro, Sanchez; R. Garcia, Budimir, Gomez

REAL MADRID VS OSASUNA will be played on October 3 from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

REAL MADRID VS OSASUNA will be played at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

REAL MADRID VS OSASUNA will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.