Football

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League: Live streaming info, squads, predicted XI

Here is all you need to know about the UEFA Champions League group F clash between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Team Sportstar
05 October, 2022 19:34 IST
05 October, 2022 19:34 IST
Real Madrid players train ahead of the Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Real Madrid players train ahead of the Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk. | Photo Credit: AFP

Here is all you need to know about the UEFA Champions League group F clash between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Reigning champion Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will take each other on in the UEFA Champions League group F fixture at the Santiago Burnabeu in Madrid.

Real, which has won all of its six previous group stage matches in the Champions League, will look to continue its blistering form.

Meanwhile Shakhtar, which is coming from a gruelling 1-1 draw against Celtic in its previous UCL game, will hope for a morale boosting win against the La Liga giant.

The Los Blancos have the upper hand in head-to-head, winning four out of the six matches against Shakhtar. Its most recent was a 2-1 win in last season’s UCL group stage, where Benzema put on a five-star performance with a brace.

Carlo Ancelotti provided an update on the injuries of his players, revealing that Thibaut Courtois and Dani Ceballos were sidelined with injuries and Luka Modric was back to the training ground but could be left out of the squad.

League form
Real Madrid (La Liga) - D-W-W-W-W
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukrainian Premier league) -W-W-W-W-D
UCL form
Real Madrid - W-W
Shakhtar Donetsk - D-W

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will be live telecast on the Sony sports network and can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

When does Real Madrid play Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will start at 12:30am IST on Thursday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Watch: Deadly Indonesia football riot, stampede: What we know so far; death, casualty toll

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us