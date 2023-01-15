Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info: Predicted 11, head to head, when and where to watch Spanish Super Cup final

PREVIEW

Real Madrid and Barcelona needed penalty shootouts to edge their opponents in the semifinals; Madrid beat Valencia and Barcelona topped Real Betis.

If Carlo Ancelotti’s side wins, it will be its second title of the season after winning the UEFA Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt. It could also equal Barcelona’s record 13 Spanish Super Cup trophies.

Xavi Hernández’s Barcelona is under more pressure to bring the Super Cup back to Spain. It would be its first title since the 2021 Copa del Rey under former coach Ronald Koeman. That was Lionel Messi’s 35th and and final title with Barcelona before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain.

Xavi’s is still building his reputation as a coach. The team has yet to perform to the level of the talent the club mortgaged its future for last summer to upgrade with Robert Lewandowski and others.

In clasicos against Madrid, coach Xavi has a record of one win and two losses, including a 3-2 loss in last season’s Spanish Super Cup semifinals.

-AP

Predicted Playing 11 Real Madrid: Courtois - Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy - Kroos, Valverde, Modric - Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema. Barcelona: Ter Stegen - Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde - De Jong, Busquets, Pedri - Dembélé, Lewandowski, Fati

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Played: 250 | Real Madrid: 102 | Barcelona: 97 | Draw: 51 goals

Real Madrid goals: 421 | Barcelona goals: 409

LAST 5 MATCHES

Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona - La Liga

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona 2-3 Real Madrid - Spanish Super Cup

Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid - La Liga

Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona - La Liga

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH EL CLASICO

When and where will the Spanish Super Cup final Real Madrid vs Barcelona be played?

The Spanish Super Cup final, Real Madrid vs Barcelona, will be played at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match is scheduled for a 12:30 am IST kick off on Monday.

How can I watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, the Spanish Super Cup final, will not be available for live telecast in India.