Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup final at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

18’

Benzema header wide! Clinical from Real Madrid. Vinicius and Mendy combine down the left flank which ends with the left back putting in a cross. Benzema hangs back and hits the ball. The header misses the top left corner. All of Barcelona’s defence was beaten on that one.

17’

Barcelona growing in confidence. Xavi’s side has controlled the possession for the last five minutes. A trait the club is known for.

13’

Barcelona hits the post! Lewandowski! That was so close! Barcelona again builds a neat move in the final third and the ball ends up with Lewa. He shoots from outside the penalty area. Courtois saves but the ball ricochets to the left post. Balde then has a chance at an open goal but that goes over the cross bar.

12’

Lewandowski header goes off target! The ball is played in from the left side. Lewandowski rises the tallest and gets his head to it. The shot rolls wide off the top right corner.

11’

FOUL! Mendy fouls Dembele near the half-way line.

9’

Camavinga fights for the ball and prevents Barcelona from winning it. Real Madrid then breaks out on an attack which is stopped by Araujo’s tackle.

6’

Aruajo makes the attempt to finish from the free kick. Pedri dinks it gently over Madrid’s defensive line. The ball has just a bit too much of power and it beats Araujo.

6’

FOUL! Kroos fouls Busquets. The referee waives play on but Barcelona is interested in taking the free kick. Pedri does not take the advantage and the play is stopped for a free kick.

5’

Barcelona wins the ball back and Pedri and Dembele combine on the right side to ensure the Blaugrana keep the ball.

3’

Vinicius makes a dash for the ball in the final third but Kounde stands resolute and sees the ball roll over the touchline for a goal kick.

1’

Courtois sees multiple touches of the ball as Barcelona presses high. Real Madrid has no problem in keeping the ball with its defense line.

KICK OFF

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re off at the King Fahd Stadium. The title at line! Real Madrid has the ball to start the match.

Fireworks!

A grand welcome for the players as they enter the field. Both teams will be in their traditional kits. Real Madrid in whites and Barcelona in red and blue stripes.

Kick Off at 12:30 AM IST

We’re just moments away from the final of the Supercopa de Espana. The players are already waiting in the tunnel. Stay tuned!

El Clasico 2022/23

The season has already seen one El Clasico. Real Madrid and Barcelona faced each other in October in La Liga and the Los Blancos ended with the three points.

Super Cup Semifinal Results

Real Madrid defeated Valencia: 1-1 (4-3 after penalty shootout)

Barcelona defeated Real Betis: 2-2 (4-2 after penalty shootout)

Last 5 El Clasico Results

Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona - La Liga

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona 2-3 Real Madrid - Spanish Super Cup

Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid - La Liga

Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona - La Liga

El Clasico Goals Record

Real Madrid goals: 421 | Barcelona goals: 409

Who has the most Supercopa de Espana titles?

Barcelona have won the most Super Cup titles - 13. The team edges out its arch rival Real Madrid by the barest of margins. Los Blancos have 12 titles. Today’s win could see Real Madrid equal the tally. The next best is by Athletic Bilbao and Deportivo La Coruna which have won the Super Cup three times each. Atletico Madrid is next with two titles.

Head to Head Record

Played: 250 | Real Madrid: 102 | Barcelona: 97 | Draw: 51

Here are the formations and team sheets

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois - Carvajal, Rudiger, Militao, Mendy - Kroos, Modric, Camavinga - Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Benzema

Barcelona (4-3-3): ter Stegen - Kounde, Christensen, Araujo, Balde - Pedri, Busquets, De Jong - Dembele, Lewandowski, Pedri

Barcelona Playing XI

Real Madrid Playing XI

First El Clasico of 2023

Hello to the first El Clasico of the new year. The stakes are high on this match as the Spanish Super Cup title is on the lines. A trophy for Barcelona will be its first since 2021, while Real Madrid will add to its impressive record under manager Carlo Ancelloti.

PREVIEW

Real Madrid and Barcelona needed penalty shootouts to edge their opponents in the semifinals; Madrid beat Valencia and Barcelona topped Real Betis.

If Carlo Ancelotti’s side wins, it will be its second title of the season after winning the UEFA Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt. It could also equal Barcelona’s record 13 Spanish Super Cup trophies.

Xavi Hernández’s Barcelona is under more pressure to bring the Super Cup back to Spain. It would be its first title since the 2021 Copa del Rey under former coach Ronald Koeman. That was Lionel Messi’s 35th and and final title with Barcelona before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain.

Xavi’s is still building his reputation as a coach. The team has yet to perform to the level of the talent the club mortgaged its future for last summer to upgrade with Robert Lewandowski and others.

In clasicos against Madrid, coach Xavi has a record of one win and two losses, including a 3-2 loss in last season’s Spanish Super Cup semifinals.

-AP

PREDICTED XI

Real Madrid: Courtois - Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy - Kroos, Valverde, Modric - Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen - Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde - De Jong, Busquets, Pedri - Dembélé, Lewandowski, Fati

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH EL CLASICO

When and where will the Spanish Super Cup final Real Madrid vs Barcelona be played?

The Spanish Super Cup final, Real Madrid vs Barcelona, will be played at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match is scheduled for a 12:30 am IST kick off on Monday.

How can I watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, the Spanish Super Cup final, will not be available for live telecast in India.