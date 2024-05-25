KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: When was the last time Sunrisers Hyderabad won Indian Premier League title?

Sunrisers Hyderabad is gunning for its second Indian Premier League title as it takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 final at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

SRH was forced to qualify for the final by beating Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier after it stumbled to KKR in the first qualifier.

WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME SRH WON IPL TITLE?

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain David Warner (right) having a word with Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the 2016 IPL final.. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

SRH last won the title in 2016, when it beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final by eight runs in a high-scoring thriller.

SRH, led by David Warner finished the league stage third in the standing. It then beat KKR by 22 runs in the eliminatory, before getting past Gujarat Lions in the second qualifier to book a place in the final.

Against RCB in the final, SRH posted an impressive 208/7 in the first innings with skipper Warner top-scoring with a 38-ball 69.

RCB controlled the middle phase of the innings before Ben Cutting provided SRH with a late boost with a stroke-filled cameo (15-ball 39).

RCB’s chase began on an aggressive note with opener Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli putting on a rapid 114-run stand. But SRH bowlers fought back with vigour to tighten the noose.

Cutting’s magnificent outing continued as he picked the wickets of Gayle and KL Rahul, adding on to two catches he took, as SRH closed out a nervy eight-run win.

Warner ended the season as SRH’s top scorer with an incredible tally of 848 runs, while pace ace Bhuvneshwar Kumar clinched the purple cap with 23 wickets.