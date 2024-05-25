Inter’s Martinez named Serie A player of the season

Inter Milan captain and Serie A 2023-24 leading goalscorer Lautaro Martinez was named the most valuable player (MVP) of the season by the Italian top-flight league on Friday.
The Argentina international has scored 24 goals in Inter’s league-winning campaign this season, eight more than Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic who is second on the list.
Vlahovic was named as the best striker by the league, while Monza’s Michele Di Gregorio was named best goalkeeper. Martinez’s team mates Alessandro Bastoni and Hakan Calhanoglu were named the best defender and midfielder.
Martinez will receive his trophy on Sunday before Inter finishes its campaign at Verona, Serie A said in a statement.
