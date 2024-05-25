MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Inter’s Martinez named Serie A player of the season

The Argentina international has scored 24 goals in Inter’s league-winning campaign this season, eight more than Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic who is second on the list.

Published : May 25, 2024 08:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez celebrates with the trophy after winning the Serie A.
Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez celebrates with the trophy after winning the Serie A. | Photo Credit: ALESSANDRO GAROFALO/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez celebrates with the trophy after winning the Serie A. | Photo Credit: ALESSANDRO GAROFALO/ REUTERS

Inter Milan captain and Serie A 2023-24 leading goalscorer Lautaro Martinez was named the most valuable player (MVP) of the season by the Italian top-flight league on Friday.

The Argentina international has scored 24 goals in Inter’s league-winning campaign this season, eight more than Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic who is second on the list.

Vlahovic was named as the best striker by the league, while Monza’s Michele Di Gregorio was named best goalkeeper. Martinez’s team mates Alessandro Bastoni and Hakan Calhanoglu were named the best defender and midfielder.

Martinez will receive his trophy on Sunday before Inter finishes its campaign at Verona, Serie A said in a statement.

Related stories

Related Topics

Serie A /

Serie A 2023-24 /

Lautaro Martinez /

Hakan Calhanoglu /

Alessandro Bastoni /

Dusan Vlahovic /

Inter Milan /

Juventus

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter’s Martinez named Serie A player of the season
    Reuters
  2. Messi, Suarez and Busquets to miss Inter Miami’s MLS game against Whitecaps
    AP
  3. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian women’s compound archery team strikes gold
    PTI
  4. Copa America will feature its first female referees and assistants for the first time
    AP
  5. Man United manager Ten Hag is convinced he will keep his job despite troubled season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Inter’s Martinez named Serie A player of the season
    Reuters
  2. Messi, Suarez and Busquets to miss Inter Miami’s MLS game against Whitecaps
    AP
  3. Copa America will feature its first female referees and assistants for the first time
    AP
  4. Man United manager Ten Hag is convinced he will keep his job despite troubled season
    AP
  5. FIFA defaults Equatorial Guinea’s World Cup qualifying wins over ineligible Nsue
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter’s Martinez named Serie A player of the season
    Reuters
  2. Messi, Suarez and Busquets to miss Inter Miami’s MLS game against Whitecaps
    AP
  3. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian women’s compound archery team strikes gold
    PTI
  4. Copa America will feature its first female referees and assistants for the first time
    AP
  5. Man United manager Ten Hag is convinced he will keep his job despite troubled season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment