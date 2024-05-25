MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rafael Nadal says ‘not 100 percent certain’ it is his final French Open

Fourteen-time champion Rafael Nadal is set to face Alexander Zverev in the first round of the 2024 French Open, as per the draw announced on Thursday.

Published : May 25, 2024 17:39 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
The Spanish legend has racked up 112 wins in 115 matches at the tournament since his title-winning 2005 debut when he was just 19.
The Spanish legend has racked up 112 wins in 115 matches at the tournament since his title-winning 2005 debut when he was just 19. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The Spanish legend has racked up 112 wins in 115 matches at the tournament since his title-winning 2005 debut when he was just 19. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Rafael Nadal said on Saturday that it is likely he is appearing at the French Open for the final time but cautioned it was “not 100% certain”.

“There is a good chance that it will be my last French Open, but I cannot say that I am 100% certain that it will be the last,” said the Spaniard.

Nadal, who has won the French Open 14 times and will celebrate his 38th birthday on June 3, faces world number four Alexander Zverev in the first round in Paris on Monday.

ALSO READ | ‘Clay is not our biggest strength but there is belief and confidence to win Grand Slam’, says Bopanna

The Spanish legend has racked up 112 wins in 115 matches at the tournament since his title-winning 2005 debut when he was just 19.

He has 22 Grand Slam titles -- second only to Novak Djokovic’s 24 on the all-time men’s list -- but his career has been plagued by injuries.

Nadal has played just four tournaments since January last year after suffering a hip injury and then a muscle tear. As a result, his ranking has slumped to 276 in the world and comes into the French Open unseeded.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rafael Nadal /

French Open 2024 /

Alexander Zverev

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rafael Nadal says ‘not 100 percent certain’ it is his final French Open
    AFP
  2. French Open 2024: Osaka hopes dedication to clay pays off at Roland Garros
    Reuters
  3. Geneva Open: Ruud beats Cobolli to reach final, will face Machac
    AFP
  4. Man City vs Man United FA Cup final 2024: List of English teams that have won domestic double
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, May 25: Diksha likely to make cut at Jabra Ladies Open
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Rafael Nadal says ‘not 100 percent certain’ it is his final French Open
    AFP
  2. French Open 2024: Osaka hopes dedication to clay pays off at Roland Garros
    Reuters
  3. Geneva Open: Ruud beats Cobolli to reach final, will face Machac
    AFP
  4. French Open 2024: Djokovic worried about title defence
    Reuters
  5. French Open 2024: Zverev thought brother was joking when told he had drawn Nadal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rafael Nadal says ‘not 100 percent certain’ it is his final French Open
    AFP
  2. French Open 2024: Osaka hopes dedication to clay pays off at Roland Garros
    Reuters
  3. Geneva Open: Ruud beats Cobolli to reach final, will face Machac
    AFP
  4. Man City vs Man United FA Cup final 2024: List of English teams that have won domestic double
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, May 25: Diksha likely to make cut at Jabra Ladies Open
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment