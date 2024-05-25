Rafael Nadal says ‘not 100 percent certain’ it is his final French Open

Rafael Nadal said on Saturday that it is likely he is appearing at the French Open for the final time but cautioned it was “not 100% certain”.
“There is a good chance that it will be my last French Open, but I cannot say that I am 100% certain that it will be the last,” said the Spaniard.
Nadal, who has won the French Open 14 times and will celebrate his 38th birthday on June 3, faces world number four Alexander Zverev in the first round in Paris on Monday.
ALSO READ | 'Clay is not our biggest strength but there is belief and confidence to win Grand Slam', says Bopanna
The Spanish legend has racked up 112 wins in 115 matches at the tournament since his title-winning 2005 debut when he was just 19.
He has 22 Grand Slam titles -- second only to Novak Djokovic’s 24 on the all-time men’s list -- but his career has been plagued by injuries.
Nadal has played just four tournaments since January last year after suffering a hip injury and then a muscle tear. As a result, his ranking has slumped to 276 in the world and comes into the French Open unseeded.
