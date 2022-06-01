Football Football Everton's Richarlison charged for throwing lit flare Everton forward Richarlison was charged with improper conduct for throwing a lit flare off the field after scoring a crucial goal in his team's successful fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League. AP LONDON 01 June, 2022 17:04 IST In the celebrations that followed Richarlison’s goal that ultimately earned Everton a 1-0 win over Chelsea on May 2, a lit blue smoke canister was thrown on to the field by supporters. - GETTY IMAGES AP LONDON 01 June, 2022 17:04 IST Everton forward Richarlison was charged on Wednesday with improper conduct for throwing a lit flare off the field after scoring a crucial goal in his team's successful fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League.In the celebrations that followed Richarlison’s goal that ultimately earned Everton a 1-0 win over Chelsea on May 2, a lit blue smoke canister was thrown on to the field by supporters.Richarlison responded by picking the object up and throwing it back in the direction of the stand, although it was unclear where it landed.The English Football Association said the Brazil international has been charged with a breach of the rules and has until June 8 to provide a response.It was one of a number of important goals scored by Richarlison as Everton stayed up with a match to spare in the recently completed season. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :