Football

Roma defender Smalling, family held at gunpoint in burglary

Italian media reports said that the family was sleeping when armed and hooded men broke into their home and forced the footballer to open a safe.

AP
16 April, 2021 16:57 IST

Neither Smalling nor his club Roma has made any comments on the matter yet- REUTERS

AP
16 April, 2021 16:57 IST

Roma defender Chris Smalling and his family was held up at gunpoint inside their home in the Italian capital in the early hours of Friday morning.

Italian media reports said that the family was sleeping when armed and hooded men broke into their home and forced the footballer to open a safe. The robbers took Rolex watches, jewelry and other valuables.

ALSO READ | Arsenal, Man United, Roma, Villarreal into Europa League semis

Smalling and Roma has not commented,  but his former Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford tweeted his support.

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca’s house was broken into last November when he and his family was out. Watches and other valuables was taken.

Lazio forward Joaquín Correa’s house in Rome was also burgled a few days earlier.