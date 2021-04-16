Roma defender Smalling, family held at gunpoint in burglary

Roma defender Chris Smalling and his family was held up at gunpoint inside their home in the Italian capital in the early hours of Friday morning.

Italian media reports said that the family was sleeping when armed and hooded men broke into their home and forced the footballer to open a safe. The robbers took Rolex watches, jewelry and other valuables.

Smalling and Roma has not commented, but his former Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford tweeted his support.

Thinking about you @ChrisSmalling and your lovely family. So sorry to wake up to the news this morning. Can’t imagine how you’re feeling but I hope you’re ok — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 16, 2021

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca’s house was broken into last November when he and his family was out. Watches and other valuables was taken.

Lazio forward Joaquín Correa’s house in Rome was also burgled a few days earlier.