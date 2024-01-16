MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Roma announces that José Mourinho is leaving the club ‘with immediate effect’

The move came two days after a 3-1 loss at AC Milan left Roma in ninth place in Serie A and at risk of missing the Champions League for a sixth straight season.

Published : Jan 16, 2024 16:01 IST , ROME - 3 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Mourinho’s defensive style is a struggle to watch and his expensive contract was a burden for Roma’s finances.
FILE PHOTO: Mourinho’s defensive style is a struggle to watch and his expensive contract was a burden for Roma’s finances. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mourinho’s defensive style is a struggle to watch and his expensive contract was a burden for Roma’s finances. | Photo Credit: AFP

José Mourinho is leaving Roma “with immediate effect”, the club announced on Tuesday — ending an at times successful but also turbulent stay in the Italian capital for the veteran coach.

The move came two days after a 3-1 loss at AC Milan left Roma in ninth place in Serie A and at risk of missing the Champions League for a sixth straight season.

Roma was also eliminated by Lazio in an Italian Cup derby last week.

Mourinho was in his third season at Roma and his contract was due to expire in June. He led the Giallorossi to the UEFA Conference League title in his first season and Roma was a Europa League finalist last season.

But Mourinho was also given a series of bans for his protests and tirades against referees — which was clearly not appreciated by Roma’s American owners.

Mourinho was banned by UEFA from four European games for verbally abusing the Europa League final referee in a stadium garage after Roma lost to Sevilla. He was also suspended for the game at Milan on Sunday due to protests.

“AS Roma can confirm that José Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement.

“We would like to thank José on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club,” said owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin.

“We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.”

Roma added that updates on the coaching staff “will follow imminently”.

Former Roma captain Daniele De Rossi is being mentioned as a possible caretaker, while there have been reports that ownership is trying to hire Antonio Conte for next season.

The 60-year-old Mourinho, who said last month that he wanted to extend his contract at Roma, could be headed to a club in Saudi Arabia or a national team position.

The Conference League title in 2022 marked Roma’s first European trophy in more than six decades. It was also Mourinho’s fifth European title.

Mourinho also won the 2003 UEFA Cup and 2004 Champions League with Porto; the 2010 Champions League with Inter Milan; and the 2017 Europa League with Manchester United — making him the first manager to lead four different clubs to European titles. He also coached Chelsea and Real Madrid to numerous domestic trophies.

But Mourinho’s defensive style is a struggle to watch and his expensive contract was a burden for Roma’s finances. The Portuguese coach, though, played a key role in luring standout players like Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku to join the Giallorossi — and a constantly soldout Stadio Olimpico for matches was attributed to his outsized personality.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Player complaints continue after rule change allowing more fan movement at Australian Open
    AP
  2. WFI to seek suspension revocation from Sports Ministry through dialogue, puts legal challenge on hold
    PTI
  3. Need to put pressure on Indian batters in middle overs, says Afghanistan coach Trott
    PTI
  4. Rajawat, Prannoy enter second round of India Open
    PTI
  5. Sarina Wiegman signs contract extension until 2027 to stay as coach of England women’s team
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Sarina Wiegman signs contract extension until 2027 to stay as coach of England women’s team
    AP
  2. Roma announces that José Mourinho is leaving the club ‘with immediate effect’
    AP
  3. A part of Japan was devastated on New Year’s Day; its team now looks to inspire rebuild through football
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Scaloni to remain as Argentina coach for Copa America-reports
    Reuters
  5. Messi edges Haaland in tiebreaker for FIFA’s best men’s player award; Bonmati takes women’s prize
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Player complaints continue after rule change allowing more fan movement at Australian Open
    AP
  2. WFI to seek suspension revocation from Sports Ministry through dialogue, puts legal challenge on hold
    PTI
  3. Need to put pressure on Indian batters in middle overs, says Afghanistan coach Trott
    PTI
  4. Rajawat, Prannoy enter second round of India Open
    PTI
  5. Sarina Wiegman signs contract extension until 2027 to stay as coach of England women’s team
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment