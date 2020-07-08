Football Football Milan hits back with three goals in five minutes to floor Juve These are the first points dropped by the Serie A defending champion Juventus since the season restarted last month. Reuters Milan 08 July, 2020 03:39 IST AC Milan's Rafael Leao, left, celebrates with teammate Ismael Bennacer after scoring his side's third goal during a Serie A match against Juventus at the San Siro Stadium on Tuesday. - AP Reuters Milan 08 July, 2020 03:39 IST AC Milan scored three times in five astonishing second-half minutes as it hit back from two goals down to beat visiting Serie A leader Juventus 4-2 on Tuesday, the first points dropped by the Turin side since the season restarted last month.Juve appeared to be cruising to another win when Adrien Rabiot put them ahead with a solo goal two minutes after the break and Cristiano Ronaldo added a second with a typical effort, his 26th league goal of the season.As it happenedBut Juventus collapsed after Zlatan Ibrahimovic pulled one back with a penalty in the 62nd. Franck Kessie equalised four minutes later and Rafael Leao put the side ahead one minute after that before Ante Rebic completed the scoring in the 80th.Despite the defeat, Juve, on 75 points, stayed seven clear with seven matches to play after second-placed Lazio earlier lost 2-1 at lowly Lecce. Milan climbed to fifth with 49 points although it is still 14 points adrift of the top four. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos