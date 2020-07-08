Milan hits back with three goals in five minutes to floor Juve

AC Milan scored three times in five astonishing second-half minutes as it hit back from two goals down to beat visiting Serie A leader Juventus 4-2 on Tuesday, the first points dropped by the Turin side since the season restarted last month.

Juve appeared to be cruising to another win when Adrien Rabiot put them ahead with a solo goal two minutes after the break and Cristiano Ronaldo added a second with a typical effort, his 26th league goal of the season.

But Juventus collapsed after Zlatan Ibrahimovic pulled one back with a penalty in the 62nd. Franck Kessie equalised four minutes later and Rafael Leao put the side ahead one minute after that before Ante Rebic completed the scoring in the 80th.

Despite the defeat, Juve, on 75 points, stayed seven clear with seven matches to play after second-placed Lazio earlier lost 2-1 at lowly Lecce. Milan climbed to fifth with 49 points although it is still 14 points adrift of the top four.