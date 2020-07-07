AC Milan vs Juventus Predicted XI: Serie A LIVE!

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Serie A 2019/20 match between AC Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium.

MATCH PREVIEW



Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has said his side "mustn't lose focus" as AC Milan is in "great physical and mental form" and will give his club a tough competition.

"Tomorrow is a difficult game. AC Milan, who created problems for us this season, are in great physical and mental form and are expressing themselves at a high level," the club's official website quoted Sarri as saying.



"The mental aspect is very delicate in this period and an error can be just around the corner. The guys know it's going to be a difficult month, and so they mustn't lose focus," he added.

PREDICTED LINEUPS AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Andrea Conti, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer; Alexis Saelemaekers, Lucas Paqueta, Hakan Calhanoglu; Ante Rebic. Juventus (4-3-3): Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Rugani, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo; Adrien Rabiot, Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur; Cristiano Ronaldo, Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi.



Juventus is holding the top spot in the Serie A table with 75 points, seven points ahead of Lazio. Despite being the table topper, Sarri feels that the club still has a "room for improvement".



"As a team, we still have room for improvement, even if I'm happy with what I've seen the team do, from all points of view,' he said.

HEAD-TO-HEAD



Juventus has won 13 of its last 15 Serie A meetings with AC Milan. Milan has claimed only two victories, both of them at the San Siro.



AC Milan form guide: W-D-W-W-L-D

Juventus form guide: W-W-W-W-W-W

