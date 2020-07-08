Chelsea goes third with win against Crystal Palace

Chelsea kept up its push for a top-four finish in the Premier League and Champions League football next season with a 3-2 victory at London rival Crystal Palace on Tuesday thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham.

Chelsea moved into third, leapfrogging Leicester City which is visiting Arsenal later on Tuesday, to stand five points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United, which visits Aston Villa on Thursday. Palace stays 15 points clear of the relegation zone.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side went ahead in the seventh minute when former Blues defender Gary Cahill pulled up with an injury, giving Willian all the time he needed to cut the ball back for an easy finish by French striker Olivier Giroud.

AS IT HAPPENED | Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea

The visitor doubled its lead 20 minutes later as Willian fed Pulisic on the edge of the box and the American shrugged off his marker Joel Ward to fire a fierce angled shot past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Chelsea looked in complete control and only a fine save by Guaita prevented Willian from adding a third goal after Pulisic burst through the Palace lines.

But the visitor, which threw away a lead to lose another London derby at West Ham United last week, allowed Palace back into the game in the 34th minute when defender Reece James misplaced a pass and Wilfred Zaha fired a powerful shot past surprised keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

READ | European football clubs face USD 4.5 billion income drop over next year

In the 71st minute, substitute Tammy Abraham seemed to have wrapped up the win for Chelsea when he fired a low shot in off the post after being set up by Ruben Loftus-Cheek. But Palace hit back within a minute when Patrick Van Aanholt got to the byline and squared for Christian Benteke to tap the ball in.

Palace defender Scott Dann hit the post in added time as Palace pushed for an equaliser and only a last-ditch tackle by Kurt Zouma denied Benteke.

Welbeck wonder goal takes Watford away from drop zone

Danny Welbeck's spectacular bicycle kick propelled Watford to three vital points in their battle against Premier League relegation as they came from behind to beat Norwich City 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

Former England international Welbeck scored his first league goal for Watford since joining at the start of the season in the 56th minute and it proved the winner as they moved four points clear of the relegation places with four games remaining.