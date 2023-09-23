MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rwanda women’s football coach suspended for saying Ghanaian rivals were ‘like men’

Grace Nyinawumuntu said her team had been intimidated by the Ghana team resulting in a 7-0 rout in an African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Kigali on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 23, 2023 23:46 IST , KIGALI - 2 MINS READ

AFP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Nyinawumuntu is a former player who became Rwanda’s first female professional football coach in 2014.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Nyinawumuntu is a former player who became Rwanda’s first female professional football coach in 2014. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Nyinawumuntu is a former player who became Rwanda’s first female professional football coach in 2014. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The head coach of Rwanda’s women’s football team was suspended on Saturday by the national federation for saying Ghanaian rivals were “like men” after her side’s defeat.

Grace Nyinawumuntu said her team had been intimidated by the Ghana team resulting in a 7-0 rout in an African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Kigali on Wednesday.

“They have girls who we think have male hormones. They are girls who are like men,” she said. “Our team was scared... when they got to the pitch, they conceded because they were scared.”

Rwanda’s football federation (FERWAFA) sent a statement to AFP confirming the coach had been “suspended until further notice, due to (the) inappropriate choice of diction she used after the game between Rwanda and Ghana”.

FERWAFA said “the remarks made by the coach of the national women about the players of the Ghana national women’s team are in violation of the rules and values of football in Rwanda.

“We remind members of FERWAFA to desist from behaviour and remarks that are not aligned with the truth, have no factual basis and are not professional.”

A former player who became Rwanda’s first female professional football coach in 2014, Nyinawumuntu was suspended as the head coach of AS Kigali Women in 2017 following sexual harassment allegations against her by the team’s players.

She took AS Kigali Women to court for wrongful dismissal and won the case, with the club ordered to pay her $47,000 damages (44,000 euros).

She was appointed head coach of the national women’s football team in June this year.

Related Topics

African Cup of Nations

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rwanda women’s football coach suspended for saying Ghanaian rivals were ‘like men’
    AFP
  2. India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Indian women’s football match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant begins title defence in style with 3-1 win against Punjab FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Man City beats Nottingham Forest 2-0 despite Rodri red card
    Reuters
  5. Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes enjoy ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience despite cold reception in opening ceremony
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Rwanda women’s football coach suspended for saying Ghanaian rivals were ‘like men’
    AFP
  2. Real Madrid’s Vinicius fit in time to play Atletico derby after month-long hamstring injury
    AP
  3. AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: Rampaging Sulanjana Raul’s hattrick helps India beat Iran
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nice snatches last-gasp win over Monaco to top Ligue 1 standings
    Reuters
  5. Chennaiyin FC announces 29-member squad for Indian Super League 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rwanda women’s football coach suspended for saying Ghanaian rivals were ‘like men’
    AFP
  2. India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Indian women’s football match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant begins title defence in style with 3-1 win against Punjab FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Man City beats Nottingham Forest 2-0 despite Rodri red card
    Reuters
  5. Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes enjoy ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience despite cold reception in opening ceremony
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment