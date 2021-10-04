SAFF Championship 2021: India held to a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh

India began its SAFF Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw over 10-man Bangladesh at the Maldives National Stadium in Male.

Sunil Chhetri, India’s captain, scored for India in the 26th minute with an Udanta Singh assist, while Bangladesh, after being reduced to 10-men equalised in the 74th minute courtesy of Yeasin Arafat's diving header from a Jamal Bhuyan corner.

Bangladesh was reduced to 10-men in the second half with Bishwanath sent off in the 54th minute for a challenge on Liston Colaco, who was clear to run at goal.

The draw takes India’s undefeated strike to four in five matches. The Blue Tigers, however, have found it difficult to assure a win with two consecutive draws.

India will play Sri Lanka next on October 7 at the same stadium.