Football Football SAFF Championship 2021: India held to a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh Sunil Chhetri, India’s captain, scored for India in the 26th minute while Bangladesh equalised in the 74th minute with a Yeasin Arafat. Team Sportstar 04 October, 2021 18:24 IST The Indian football team has won the SAFF Championship seven times. - AIFF Team Sportstar 04 October, 2021 18:24 IST India began its SAFF Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw over 10-man Bangladesh at the Maldives National Stadium in Male.AS IT HAPPENED | SAFF Championship India 1-1 Bangladesh HighlightsSunil Chhetri, India’s captain, scored for India in the 26th minute with an Udanta Singh assist, while Bangladesh, after being reduced to 10-men equalised in the 74th minute courtesy of Yeasin Arafat's diving header from a Jamal Bhuyan corner.Bangladesh was reduced to 10-men in the second half with Bishwanath sent off in the 54th minute for a challenge on Liston Colaco, who was clear to run at goal.ALSO READ: SAFF 2021: All you need to knowThe draw takes India’s undefeated strike to four in five matches. The Blue Tigers, however, have found it difficult to assure a win with two consecutive draws.India will play Sri Lanka next on October 7 at the same stadium. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :