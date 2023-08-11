MagazineBuy Print

Samuel Eto’o faces probe for alleged ‘improper conduct’ after complaints by Cameroonian stakeholders

Eto’o’s lawyer, Elame Bonny, said Thursday that his client was surprised at CAF’s move given that he received no prior notification of accusations

Published : Aug 11, 2023 09:35 IST , YAOUNDE, Cameroon - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO - Eto’o played at four World Cups for Cameroon between 1998 and 2014.
FILE PHOTO - Eto’o played at four World Cups for Cameroon between 1998 and 2014. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO - Eto’o played at four World Cups for Cameroon between 1998 and 2014. | Photo Credit: AP

Cameroon football federation president and former star player Samuel Eto’o is being investigated by the Confederation of African Football for alleged “improper conduct.”

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan forward was elected to a four-year term in December 2021 but the initial euphoria that greeted his reforms is giving way to accusations of clientelism and unfulfilled financial promises to clubs.

The sport’s governing body in Africa said “several Cameroonian football stakeholders” have complained and that it will “investigate certain alleged improper conduct” by Eto’o. CAF described the allegations as “serious” but noted that Eto’o ”is presumed to be innocent until an appropriate judicial body concludes otherwise.”

Also Read: Marcelo given three-match ban by CONMEBOL after causing horror injury

Eto’o’s lawyer, Elame Bonny, said Thursday that his client was surprised at CAF’s move given that he received no prior notification of accusations. Bonny further described CAF’s move as “hasty, pernicious and toxic,” and he threatened legal action.

Cameroon’s football federation posted Bonny’s letter on its social media channels and marked it as “urgent.”

Questions have been raised in Cameroon about the 42-year-old Eto’o’s ambassadorial role with a sports betting company. At least one club has complained to the Cameroonian Federation about the deal and whether it violates the institution’s codes.

Cameroonian football had plenty of problems in the past. Before Eto’o was elected president, the national league had been tainted by interference from the government, allegations of corruption and unkept promises from soccer leaders.

Eto’o played at four World Cups for Cameroon between 1998 and 2014.

Related Topics

Samuel Eto'o /

Confederation of African Football /

Cameroon

