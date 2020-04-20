Transfer Rumours: Sancho to Man Utd a done deal, PSG to offer Neymar huge contract

After months and months of speculation, Jadon Sancho's future could be resolved.

The 20-year-old attacker has been tipped to return to England, having left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund in 2017. And City's neighbour is reportedly set to snap up the in-demand sensation.

Borussia Dortmund's Sancho to Manchester United is a done deal, according to The Sun.

England star Sancho has been heavily linked to United, as well as Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid following his exploits for Dortmund.

However, United believes it has won the race for Sancho after months of secret talks, with just an agreement of a fee with Dortmund remaining.

- Paris Saint-Germain is ready to offer Neymar a salary worth €38million if he stays at the Ligue 1 champion amid links to former club Barcelona, reports Sport.

- Sandro Tonali is a real target for Milan, claims Calciomercato. The Brescia star has attracted interest from Serie A champion Juventus, Inter, PSG, Manchester City and others. But Tonali is Milan's big transfer goal as the Rossoneri board tries to rebuild around the 19-year-old.

- Inter is interested in signing RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner if Lautaro Martinez swaps the Nerazzurri for Barca, reports Calciomercato. Liverpool and Bayern Munich have also been linked to Werner.

- Real Madrid is ready to sell Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez. Colombian midfielder James has been linked to United and Juve. Madrid is also prepared to part with Lucas Vazquez, Mariano Diaz, Alvaro Odriozola and Nacho Fernandez, as per AS Diario.

- Arsenal and United have set their sights on Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, according to Sport. Dembele has struggled for form and fitness at Camp Nou and the Frenchman has reportedly asked Anthony Martial about playing for United.